Two teenagers suspected of San Diego mosque shooting before hospitalization

Two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, were suspected of the shooting at a mosque in San Diego. One of them visited a mental health center before the attack, and both were armed with weapons that police seized later.

كشفت مصادر أمنية أميركية أن أحد المراهقين المتورطين في إطلاق النار على مسجد في سان دييغو غادر مركزا للصحة النفسية قبل يوم واحد فقط من تنفيذ الهجوم الدموي الذي وقع يوم الاثنين الماضي.

(18 عاما) غادر مركز "بارك" للعلاج النفسي صباح اليوم السابق للهجوم، قبل أن ينفذ مع كاين كلارك (17 عاما) الهجوم على المركز الإسلامي في سان دييغو، ووفقًا للمصادر ذاتها، كان قد صدر بحق فازكيز أيضا أمر تقييد يتعلق بحيازة الأسلحة النارية، بعدما أجرت الشرطة العام الماضي زيارة تفقدية لمنزله في مدينة تشولا فيستا للاطمئنان على وضعه. وجاءت تلك الزيارة عقب اتصال برقم الطوارئ 911 عام 2025 أبلغت فيه السلطات بمنشورات مقللة نشرها على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

أما كلارك، فقد تلقّت السلطات أيضًا بلاغًا بشأنه، بعدما اتصلت والدته برقم الطوارئ صباح يوم الهجوم، عقب مغادرته المنزل حاملا أسلحة كانت موجودة داخله. وفي وقت لاحق، أقدم الإثنان على الانتحار داخل سيارة الهروب الخاصة بهما، كما تركا خلفهما بيانًا صادمًا مليئًا بالكراهية قبل تنفيذ الهجوم، تضمن إشادة بأدولف هتلر وعدد من منفذي المجازر الجماعية. وتضمن البيان آراء عنصرية ومهينة استهدفت مجموعات عدة، بينها المسلمون، إضافة إلى حديث عن رغبتهما في إشعال "حرب عرقية شاملة" تؤدي إلى انهيار المجتمع.

وذكرت الشرطة أن الشابين "أبدوا تطرفًا عبر الإنترنت", وكانا يرتديان رموзами نازية ونقشا عبارات عنصرية على معداتهما. وأضاف المسؤولون عن إنفاذ القانون خلال مؤتمر صحفي، الثلاثاء، أنهما "لم يميزان في كراهيتهما بين أحد وآخر"، مشيرين إلى ضبط أكثر من 30 قطعة سلاح وقوس نشاب قد تعود إلى المشتبه بهما. وتم التعرف على الضحايا الثلاثة وهم منصور كازيها، ونادر عوض، وحارس الأمن أمين عبد الله، الذي أشادت السلطات بدورهم في الحد من عدد الضحايا.

"سكوت وول": نعتقد أن حارس الأمن تمكن على الأقل من المساعدة على حصر الوضع في المنطقة الأمامية من المسجد وتقليل حجم الخسائر





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San Diego Shooting Mental Health Center Muslim Extremism Hate Crime

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