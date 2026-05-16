Turks Celebrate Fallen Pilots' Day in Damascus Amid Syria's Cancellation of Memorial Day

The Turkish embassy in Damascus sparked controversy on social media platforms when it organized a ceremony to commemorate "Day of Fallen Pilots" on May 15, coinciding with the Syrian government's decision to cancel the celebration of "Day of Martyrs" on May 6. The ceremony took place at the Turkish War Veterans' Cemetery near the tomb of Saladin in Damascus, attended by the Turkish ambassador to Syria, Noh Yalmaz, embassy staff, and representatives of Turkish institutions operating in the country. The Turkish Republic commemorates this day every year as a tribute to three Ottoman pilots who died in 1914 after a plane crash near Trabzon and Yafa. The ceremony this year coincided with a heated debate over the cancellation of the "Day of Martyrs", which commemorates the Syrians executed by Jamal Pasha during the Ottoman period, leading to discussions about the timing and political messages behind the event. In Turkish circles, the event is seen as a historical and military event related to the beginnings of the Ottoman air force, while critics argue that its celebration in Damascus carries symbolic undertones that go beyond the traditional commemorative aspect.

أثار تنظيم السفارة التركية بدمشق مراسم إحياء"يوم شهداء الطيران" جدلا على منصات التواصل، لا سيما مع تزامن المناسبة مع قرار الحكومة السورية إلغاء إحياء"عيد الشهداء" في 6 أيار.

وأقيمت المراسم في مقبرة شهداء الطيران الأتراك الواقعة بجوار ضريح صلاح الدين الأيوبي بالعاصمة دمشق، بمشاركة السفير التركي لدى سوريا نوح يلماز وموظفي السفارة، إضافة إلى ممثلين عن المؤسسات التركية العاملة في البلاد. وتحيي تركيا هذه الذكرى في 15 مايو من كل عام، تخليدا لثلاثة طيارين عثمانيين قضوا عام 1914 إثر سقوط طائرات تجريبية قرب طبريا ويافا، قبل نقل جثامينهم إلى دمشق ودفنهم فيها.

وتزامنت المراسم هذا العام مع الجدل الدائر حول إلغاء إحياء ذكرى"عيد الشهداء", المرتبط بالسوريين الذين أعدمهم جمال باشا خلال الحقبة العثمانية، ما دفع ناشطين ومتابعين إلى الربط بين الحدثين وإثارة تساؤلات حول دلالات التوقيت والرسائل السياسية المرتبطة به. وينظر إلى المناسبة في الأوساط التركية باعتبارها حدثا تاريخيا وعسكريا مرتبطا ببدايات سلاح الطيران العثماني، فيما يرى منتقدون أن إحيائها في دمشق يحمل أبعادا رمزية تتجاوز الطابع التذكاري التقليدي.

وأثار قرار رئيس السلطة الانتقالية في سوريا أحمد الشرع بإلغاء مناسبتي حرب تشرين وعيد الشهداء من قائمة المناسبات الوطنية التي يحتفى بها جدلا كبيرا بين السوريين. أخبار العالمالرياضةأخبار العالم العربيأخبار العالمأخبار العال





RTARABIC / 🏆 28. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Turkey Syria Fallen Pilots' Day Day Of Martyrs Saladin Trabzon Yafa Ottoman Air Force Jamal Pasha

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Defense Minister Ben-Gvir Re-Visits Al-Aqsa Mosque, Marking Jerusalem DayIsraeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has once again visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque, marking Jerusalem Day, which commemorates the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967. A photo showed Ben-Gvir raising the Israeli flag and dancing with a group of right-wing Israelis, with the Dome of the Rock in the background. On Sunday, Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque with settlers and performed daily prayers inside its courtyards, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. On Thursday, hundreds of Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque, coinciding with the annual commemoration of the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem, according to the Hebrew calendar.

Read more »

US envoy meets K.O. officials amid strained tiesUS envoy meets K.O. officials amid strained ties, with K.O. government stating that the meeting was held 'in the context of the complexities that affect the bilateral relations' and to contribute to the political dialogue between the two countries.

Read more »

Lebanese Humanitarian Chief Warns of 'Horrible' Civilian Casualties Amid Israeli AttacksThe head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Lebanon, Mr. Emad Riz, has warned of a 'horrible' toll of civilian casualties in Lebanon due to Israeli attacks, despite the ceasefire.

Read more »

American officials visiting Cuba amid tensions and crisisThe news omits any information regarding the topic or category. There is no substantive narrative or content provided.

Read more »

تحرير لعباد القادر الحصرية من مصرف سورية المركزي مقال اليومThe president of Syria, Ahmad Al-Shar'a, issued a decree to appoint Mohamed Sa'fat Ruslan as the new governor of the Central Bank of Syria, replacing Abd al-Qader Hoursi.

Read more »

Police Protection for Referee Amid Twitter Threats After Premier League MatchIn a statement, the Scottish Premiership club stated that the referee, NAME, and his family had been put under police protection after the referee's personal information was leaked online. The incident occurred after the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The referee, NAME, had incorrectly awarded a penalty to Celtic in the final seconds of the match. The Union expressed gratitude for the swift action taken by the Scottish Police.

Read more »