Turkish Fans Struggle with Entry Issues at Euroleague Game

The Turkish side of players' families and fans faced chaos in entering the arena - many fans of Fenerbahçe couldn't enter the arena due to chaos and mistakes at the gates, despite having tickets. The president of the European Basketball League (Euroleague), Dian Budiroga, and the Executive President of the League, Chos Boino, apologized to the Turkish fans of Fenerbahçe on Saturday for the organizational problems that occurred in the match between Fenerbahçe and Olympiacos in the quarter-final of the Euroleague, which took place in Athens on Friday.

الجانب التركي من عائلات اللاعبين والجماهير واجهوا فوضى تنظيم دخولهم إلى أماكنهم في القاعة - لم يتمكن العديد من مشجعي فنربهتشة من الدخول القاعة بسبب الفوضى والأخطاء التي شهدتها البوابات رغم امتلاكهم التذاكرقدّم رئيس الدوري الأوروبي لكرة السلة (يوروليغ) ديان بوديروغا، والرئيس التنفيذي للبطولة تشوس بوينو، السبت، اعتذارهما لجماهير نادي فنربهتشة التركي بعد مشكلات تنظيمية شهدتها مباراة الدور نصف النهائي أمام نادي أولمبياكوس اليوناني التي أُقيمت الجمعة في أثينا.

وخلال مؤتمر صحفي عُقد في أثينا، ردّ بوديروغا على سؤال مراسل الأناضول بشأن أزمة التذاكر، قائلا: "بالطبع أعتذر لفنربهتشة ولكافة جماهيره عمّا حدث". وأضاف: "في نهاية المطاف تمكّنا من حل المشكلة وتمكن الجميع من الدخول، لكن بالتأكيد لم يكن الأمر كما أردناه. ولهذا أعتذر لفنربهتشة وللجماهير". ومن جانبه، أجاب بوينو على سؤال حول عدم تمكن العديد من جماهير فنربهتشة من دخول الصالة رغم امتلاكهم التذاكر، إضافة إلى انتقادات إدارة النادي لليوروليغ بسبب ما جرى.

وتسببت عدة مشكلات في معاناة الجانب التركي خلال التنظيم، من بينها منع الجماهير التركية الحاملة للتذاكر من دخول القاعة، والعراقيل التي واجهتها عائلات اللاعبين، إلى جانب الثغرات الأمنية الخطيرة داخل الصالة. ولم يتمكن العديد من مشجعي فنربهتشة من دخول قاعة "تيليكوم سنتر" بسبب الفوضى والأخطاء التي شهدتها البوابات رغم امتلاكهم التذاكر. كما شهدت المداخل ازدحاما كبيرا نتيجة عدم تمكن موظفي اليوروليغ، إلى جانب قوات الأمن اليونانية، من استخدام نظام فحص التذاكر بشكل صحيح.

وفي المقابل، سمحت السلطات اليونانية لجماهير أولمبياكوس بالدخول إلى القاعة دون التدقيق في التذاكر، بينما جرى فصل بعض جماهير فنربهتشة عن المجموعات التي حضروا معها وإجلاسهم إلى جانب المشجعين اليونانيين، ما اعتُبر ثغرة أمنية لافتة. بعيدا عن المشاكل التنظيمية، فاز نادي أولمبياكوس اليوناني على ضيفه فنربهتشة التركي بنتيجة 79-61 ليتأهل إلى المباراة النهائية للمربع الذهبي





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Euroleague Basketball Fenerbahçe Olympiacos Chaos Ticket Entry Organizational Problems Security Athens

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