Turkish Airlines Planes Arrive in Istanbul with Activists from 'Global Solidarity Flotilla' Held by Israel

Three Turkish Airlines planes carrying activists from the Global Solidarity Flotilla, which was held by Israel in international waters, arrived in Istanbul on Thursday. The activists were received by their families and officials and later transferred to ambulances for medical treatment. It is expected that they will undergo medical examinations at the Forensic Medicine Institute after the welcoming ceremony.

وصلت إلى إسطنبول، الخميس، 3 طائرات تابعة للخطوط الجوية التركية وعلى متنها ناشطو"أسطول الصمود العالمي" الذين احتجزتهم إسرائيل في المياه الدولية. وبحسب مراسل الأناضول، حطّت في مطار إسطنبول 3 طائرات تقل الناشطين الذين احتجزهم الجيش الإسرائيلي في المياه الدولية أثناء رحلتهم لكسر الحصار عن غزة وإيصال مساعدات إنسانية حيوية إلى الفلسطينيين.

وتم استقبال الناشطين في المطار من قبل ذويهم وعدد من المسؤولين، ليتم لاحقا نقل المصابين منهم إلى سيارات إسعاف كانت بانتظارهم. ومن المتوقع، عقب مراسم الاستقبال، أن يتوجه الناشطون إلى معهد الطب العدلي لإجراء الفحوص اللازمة، وذلك في إطار تحقيق فتحته النيابة العامة في إسطنبول. وفي وقت سابق اليوم، ذكرت مصادر بوزارة الخارجية التركية، أن 422 مشاركا من"أسطول الصمود العالمي" بينهم 85 مواطنا، غادروا مطار رامون في إسرائيل متجهين إلى تركيا.

وكانت إسرائيل هاجمت الاثنين قوارب"أسطول الصمود" في المياه الدولية من البحر المتوسط، واعتقلت الناشطين المدنيين على متنها، الذين كانوا بمهمة إنسانية لإغاثة الفلسطينيين بقطاع غزة وكسر الحصار عنه. وقال وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان الخميس:"نعمل مع جميع مؤسساتنا المعنية لضمان سلامة مواطنينا المحتجزين نتيجة التدخل غير القانوني الذي استهدف أسطول الصمود العالمي، وتأمين عودتهم إلى بلادنا سالمين". وأضاف:"نخطط اليوم لإجلاء ناشطينا وناشطي دول أخرى مشاركين في أسطول الصمود إلى تركيا عبر رحلات جوية خاصة"





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Turkish Airlines Global Solidarity Flotilla Israel Mediterranean Sea Gaza Palestinian Activists Forensic Medicine Institute

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