Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Peace in the Region and Optimism for NATO Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the need to end Israeli provocations and build a lasting peace in the region during a press conference on his return from a high-level strategic meeting with the Council of Cooperation and a non-official summit with the Turkish Council of Ministers. He also expressed optimism about the NATO summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8, predicting important decisions regarding the future of the alliance and global security. Erdogan also touched on the F-35 fighter jets and the domestically produced fighter jet 'Canan', expressing hope for positive results in negotiations with the US and optimism for the future of Turkey's defense industry.

شدد الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان على ضرورة إنهاء الاستفزازات التي تمارسها إسرائيل ثم بناء سلام حقيقي في المنطقة. جاء ذلك في حديث للصحفيين، السبت، على متن الطائرة أثناء عودته من كازاخستان التي زارها للمشاركة في اجتماع مجلس التعاون الاستراتيجي رفيع المستوى بين البلدين، وفي القمة غير الرسمية لمنظمة الدول التركية.

وقال الرئيس التركي: \"إذا كان المطلوب هو تحقيق استقرار دائم في المنطقة، فعلى الجميع أن يضعوا حساباتهم قصيرة المدى جانبا. وعلى الدول أن تدافع عن حقوق مواطنيها، لا عن مصالح أطراف من خارج المنطقة\". وحول قمة حلف شمال الأطلسي التي ستستضيفها العاصمة أنقرة يومي 7 و8 يوليو/ تموز المقبل، توقع أردوغان اتخاذ قرارات مهمة تتعلق بمستقبل الحلف وبنية الأمن العالمي خلال المرحلة المقبلة. وقال الرئيس أردوغان: \"تركيا تمثل فرصة كبيرة للاتحاد الأوروبي وعليهم اتخاذ قرار تاريخي لتقييم هذه الفرصة\".

وحول مقاتلات \"إف 35\", أشار الرئيس التركي إلى أن مطالب بلاده بهذا الخصوص واضحة، مشيرا إلى وجود تواصل مع الأمريكيين بهذا الشأن، معربا عن أمله في تحقيق نتائج إيجابية. وعن المقاتلة محلية الصنع \"قآن\", قال أردوغان: \"قآن هي الخطوة الأولى لنا، وعندما تكتمل ستبدأ في هذا المجال قصة جديدة وسنصنع ما هو أفضل وأقوى\"





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Turkish President Erdogan NATO Summit F-35 Fighter Jets Canan Fighter Jet Israeli Provocations Peace In The Region Defense Industry

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