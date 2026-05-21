Turkish President Erdogan Expresses Hope for 'Reasonable' Solution to Syria Dispute

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks with US President Donald Trump, discussing bilateral relations and other regional and global issues. Erdogan expressed hope for a 'reasonable' solution to ongoing disputes between the two sides, particularly in Syria, and emphasized the importance of achieving lasting stability in Syria for the entire region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held talks with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, focusing on bilateral relations , as well as other regional and global issues.

The Turkish presidency press office reported that he expressed his belief that the US decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran marked a positive development. Erdogan expressed hope for a 'reasonable' solution to the ongoing disputes between the two sides. The Turkish president also emphasized that achieving lasting stability in Syria would benefit the entire region





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Middle East Bilateral Relations Regional Issues Global Issues Turkish-American Relations US President Donald Trump Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan US Decision To Extend Cease-Fire With Iran Ongoing Disputes Syria Lebanon NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Cape Town Summit 2026

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