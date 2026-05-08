Turkish Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercise with Live Ammunition and Naval Elements

The Turkish Armed Forces have initiated a military exercise involving amphibious landings and live ammunition, as part of the annual "Afsan-2026" joint and field training maneuvers. The operation includes the use of two littoral combat ships (LCS) and associated warships, as well as armored fighting vehicles operated by the Turkish Navy.

نفذت القوات المسلحة التركية عملية إنزال وهجوم برمائي في إطار مناورات "أفس-2026" للعمليات المشتركة والميدانية بالذخيرة الحية. أفاد مراسل الأناضول، الجمعة، أن عملية الإنزال والهجوم البرماني استخدم فيها سفينتا "تي سي جي تشي-158" و"تي سي جي تشي-154" إلى جانب مدرعات قتالية.

وتولى 50 ضابطا من مشاة البحرية المدربين تدريبا خاصا، تنفيذ المهام المخطط لها على مجموعتين؛ 25 ضابطا لكل مجموعة. جرت عملية الإنزال على شاطئ دوغان باي، حيث يتمركز "قوات العدو" برفقة المركبات والجنود. نفذت المدرعات القتالية وقوات مشاة البحرية عملية الإنزال والهجوم البرمائي على الشاطئ مصحوبة بمعزوفات عسكرية. نفذت القوات المسلحة التركية عملية إنزال وهجوم برمائي في إطار مناورات "أفس-2026" للعمليات المشتركة والميدانية بالذخيرة الحية.

أفاد مراسل الأناضول، الجمعة، أن عملية الإنزال والهجوم البرماني استخدم فيها سفينتا "تي سي جي تشي-158" و"تي سي جي تشي-154" إلى جانب مدرعات قتالية. وتولى 50 ضابطا من مشاة البحرية المدربين تدريبا خاصا، تنفيذ المهام المخطط لها على مجموعتين؛ 25 ضابطا لكل مجموعة. جرت عملية الإنزال على شاطئ دوغان باي، حيث يتمركز "قوات العدو" برفقة المركبات والجنود. نفذت المدرعات القتالية وق】【ف[/b] الوات شية البحرية عملية الإنزال والهجوم البرمائي على الشاطئ مصحوبة بمعزوفات عسكرية





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Turkish Armed Forces Military Exercise Amphibious Landings Live Ammunition Turkish Navy Littoral Combat Ships Armored Fighting Vehicles

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