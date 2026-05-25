Turkish NGO Distributes 228 Wheelchair for Syrian Disabled

The Turkish humanitarian organization, IHH, distributed 228 wheelchairs to Syrian citizens with disabilities in the provinces of Damascus, Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Idlib.

في محافظات دمشق وحلب وحماة وحمص وإدلب، بهدف تمكين ذوي الإعاقة من مواصلة حياتهم بشكل أكثر استقلالية.. وزعت هيئة الإغاثة الإنسانية İHH التركية، 228 كرسيا متحركا كهربائيا في سوريا، في إطار جهودها الموجهة للأشخاص الذين فقدوا أطرافهم جراء هجمات قوات النظام المخلوع بين عامي 2011 و2024.

وتهدف الهيئة من خلال عمليات التوزيع التي نفذتها في محافظات دمشق وحلب وحماة وحمص وإدلب، إلى تمكين ذوي الإعاقة من ضحايا الحرب من مواصلة حياتهم اليومية بشكل أكثر استقلالية. وفي تصريح للأناضول، الاثنين، أفاد ممثل هيئة الإغاثة الإنسانية في سوريا، حمزة دينتشر، بأن تحديد المحتاجين جرى بناءً على عمل دقيق بالتنسيق مع المؤسسات المحلية.

وأوضح أنه تم إيصال الكراسي الكهربائية إلى 228 شخصا من ذوي الإعاقة بعد فحص تقاريرهم الطبية، مضيفا:سنواصل أعمالنا الإنسانية بعزيمة وإصرار حتى تزول كافة العقبات في المنطقة تماما. وشدد دينتشر على أن المواطنين من ذوي الإعاقة الذين كافحوا من أجل البقاء تحت الحرب سنحت لهم اليوم فرصة التنقل دون الاعتماد على الآخرين مع حصولهم على الكراسي المتحركة كهربائيا





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IHH Wheelchair Syrian Citizens Disabilities Humanitarian Organization

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