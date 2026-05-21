Turkish sources report 422 participants of 'Solidarity Flotilla' left Israeli airport for Turkey

Sources from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 422 participants of the 'Solidarity Flotilla' left the Ramon airport in Israel, heading to Turkey. The flotilla, which aims to aid Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and break the blockade, was attacked by the Israeli Navy on Monday, and its activists were arrested.

منشورات بوزارة الخارجية التركية ذكرت أن 422 مشارك من 'أسطول الصمود العالمي' بينهم 85 مواطنا تركيا غادروا مطار رامون في إسرائيل متجهين إلى تركيا. وكانت إسرائيل قد هاجمت الاثنين قوارب 'أسطول الصمود' في المياه الدولية من البحر المتوسط واعتقلت الناشطين المدنيين على متنها، الذين كانوا بمهمة إنسانية لإغاثة الفلسطينيين بقطاع غزة وكسر الحصار عنه.

وقالت المصادر للأناضول إن في إطار أعمال الإجلاء التي تنسقها وزارة الخارجية غادر المواطنون الأتراك المشاركون في 'أسطول الصمود' وآخرون من جنسيات أخرى مطار رامون الإسرائيلي متجهين إلى تركيا، تحت إشراف مسؤولي سفارة أنقرة في تل أبيب. وفي وقت سابق اليوم ذكرت مصادر مطلعة للأناضول أن ناشطي الأسطول نقلوا من سجن 'كتسعوت' في صحراء النقب إلى مطار رامون جنوبي إسرائيل، تمهيدا لترحيلهم.

وبعد استكمال إجراءات الترحيل جرى نقل أكثر من 420 ناشط إلى ثلاث طائرات تابعة للخطوط الجوية التركية وصلت مطار رامون. وانطلقت أولى الطائرات التي تقل ناشطي الأسطول من مطار رامون باتجاه إسطنبول، عقب استكمال الإجراءات بالتنسيق مع وزارة الخارجية التركية. وفي وقت سابق الخميس قال وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان: 'نعمل مع جميع مؤسساتنا المعنية لضمان سلامة مواطنينا المحتجزين نتيجة التدخل غير القانوني الذي استهدف أسطول الصمود العالمي، وتأمين عودتهم إلى بلادنا سالمين'.

وأضاف: 'نخطط اليوم لإجلاء ناشطينا وناشطي دول أخرى مشاركين في أسطول الصمود إلى تركيا عبر رحلات جوية خاصة'. وكان وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي المتطرف إيتمار بن غفير نشر الأربعاء، مقطعا مصورا يظهر إشرافه على عمليات تنكيل بناشطين في 'أسطول الصمود'. وأثارت مشاهد التنكيل بالناشطين ردود فعل دولية غاضبة، شملت استدعاء عدة دول سفراء وممثلي إسرائيل لديها للاحتجاج، بينها إسبانيا وكندا وهولندا وفرنسا وإيطاليا وبلجيكا وبريطانيا.

ومساء الثلاثاء أعلنت إسرائيل اكتمال توقيف جميع ناشطي 'أسطول الصمود' ونقلهم إلى سفن تابعة للبحرية الإسرائيلية. والاثنين هاجم الجيش الإسرائيلي جميع قوارب الأسطول البالغ عددها نحو 50 قاربا، وعلى متنها 428 ناشطا من 44 دولة، بينهم 78 مواطنا تركيا. ويعيش نحو 2.4 مليون فلسطيني في قطاع غزة أوضاعا إنسانية كارثية، تفاقمت جراء الحرب الإسرائيلية التي خلّفته عشرات آلاف القتلى والجرحى، معظمهم أطفال ونساء





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Solidarity Flotilla Gaza Strip Blockade Israeli Navy Turkish Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Israeli-Turkish Relations Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

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