Turkish Police Raid Opposition Leader's Party HQ, Amid Election Dispute

Turkish police raided the headquarters of the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), on Sunday, following the removal of its leader from office. Protesters threw objects towards police and were met with tear gas inside the building. The leader of the ousted party, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, demanded that the court's decision be challenged, vowing to strengthen the grip of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on power. The court replaced Kılıçdaroğlu with Ozgur Ozel, a veteran member of the party, who was ousted in the 2023 presidential elections by Erdoğan. The ousted leader, Ozgur Ozel, waved to his supporters outside a police car and addressed a crowd outside the building, saying, 'They tried to tear us down and drive us away - where?'. He later led hundreds of his supporters in a march towards the Turkish Parliament, where he was met with clashes with supporters of Kılıçdaroğlu.

شرطة مكافحة الشغب التركية اقتحمت مقر حزب الشعب الجمهوري، المعارض الرئيسي في البلاد، بعد أيام من إقالة محكمة لقيادته. تصاعدت سحب الغاز المسيل للدموع خارج المبنى، حيث أغلق أعضاء الحزب المداخل بحواجز مؤقتة.

تعرض رجال الشرطة للرش بالخراطيم. وتعهد زعيم الحزب أوزغور أوزيل بتحدي قرار محكمة الاستئناف الذي أعلن بطلانه انتخابه، في خطوة تعزز قبضة الرئيس رجب طيب أردوغان على السلطة. وقررت المحكمة استبدال أوزيل بكمال كيليتشدار أوغلو، وهو عضو مخضرم في الحزب يبلغ من العمر 77 عاماً. زعيم حزب الشعب الجمهوري المخلوع أوزغور أوزيل يلوح لأنصاره فوق سيارة للشرطة أثناء مسيرتهم عبر العاصمة التركية أنقرة.

نجوت من ضربة صاروخية في مضيق هرمز، لكن صديقي لم يُعثر عليه. وقال أوزيل في رسالة فيديو: 'نحن نتعرض للهجوم'. وحذرت منظمة هيومن رايتس ووتش من أن حكومة أردوغان تقوض الديمقراطية التركية من خلال 'تكتيكات مسيئة' ضد حزب الشعب الجمهوري. ولا يمكن للزعيم التركي البالغ من العمر 72 عاماً الترشح للرئاسة مرة أخرى إلا إذا دعا إلى انتخابات مبكرة قبل عام 2028 أو قام بتغيير الدستور.

وقال وزير العدل أكين جورليك إن حكم محكمة الاستئناف 'يعزز ثقة مواطنينا في الديمقراطية'. كان جورليك، الذي كان يشغل سابقاً منصب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، يقود التحقيقات التي تستهدف المعارضة - بما في ذلك رئيس بلدية المدينة الذي يحظى بشعبية كبيرة أكرم إمام أوغلو، والذي يُنظر إليه على أنه المنافس السياسي الرئيسي لأردوغان، ويقبع في السجن منذ أكثر من عام بتهم الفساد





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Turkish Police Republican People's Party (CHP) Opposition Leader Election Dispute President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Court Decision Protest Tear Gas March Clashes

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