Turkish Defense Minister Meets Gaddafi's Ally in East

US envoy John Bolton's proposed unification of national armed forces in Libya has reignited discussions on the matter, with Turkey emerging as a key player due to its interests in the region and alliances with various Libyan factions.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/%D8%B4%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%81%D8%B1%D9%8A%D9%82%D9%8A%D8%A7/%D8%AD%D9%88%D9%84-%D9%81%D8%B1%D8%B5-%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A4%D8%B3%D8%B3%D8%A9-%D9%82%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%8Bوزير الدفاع التركي يتوسط الزوبي (إلى اليمين) وصدام حفتر (وزارة الدفاع التركية) أعاد حديث مستشار الرئيس الأميركي للشؤون الأفريقية، مسعد بولس، حول مساعي توحيد المؤسسات العسكرية في ليبيا طرح تساؤلات عدة، تتعلق بمدى إمكانية تحقق ذلك خلال الأشهر القليلة المقبلة بشكل ملموس.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%8A/%D8%B4%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%81%D8%B1%D9%8A%D9%82%D9%8A%D8%A7/%D8%AD%D9%88%D9%84-%D9%81%D8%B1%D8%B5-%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A4%D8%B3%D8%B3%D8%A9-%D9%82%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%8Bوزير الدفاع التركي يتوسط الزوبي (إلى اليمين) وصدام حفتر (وزارة الدفاع التركية) أعاد حديث مستشار الرئيس الأميركي للشؤون الأفريقية، مسعد بولس، حول مساعي توحيد المؤسسات العسكرية في ليبيا طرح تساؤلات عدة، تتعلق بمدى إمكانية تحقق ذلك خلال الأشهر القليلة المقبلة بشكل ملموس





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Political Security Libya Turkey Libya US Envoy Gaddafi's Ally National Armed Forces Unified Military Joint Trainings Arms Buildup Military Presence

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