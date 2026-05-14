Turkish flotilla sets sail for Gaza blockade break

A Turkish flotilla, dubbed the 'Global Solidarity Fleet', set sail from Marmaris, a city on the Mediterranean, on Thursday, aiming to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza, which has been in place since 2007. The flotilla, which includes 54 ships, is led by members of the Global Solidarity Fleet Council, including Smira Akdin, Iman Khalufi, Saed Abu Khasek, and Ko Tinmuanng. The flotilla aims to break the blockade, which has caused significant human suffering, especially after the 2023 Israeli massacre in Gaza, which resulted in the displacement of 1.5 million Palestinians.

أبحر "أسطول الصمود العالمي" الخميس، من مدينة مرمريس التركية المطلة على البحر المتوسط، في محاولة جديدة لكسر الحصار الإسرائيلي المفروض على قطاع غزة، بمشاركة 54 سفينة.

وأجرى الناشطون الذين استكملوا استعداداتهم اللوجستية في مرمريس، اجتماعا تقنيا مع قادة القوارب قبيل انطلاق الرحلة. ويضم الأسطول أعضاء مجلس إدارة"أسطول الصمود العالمي" بينهم سميرة آق دنيز أوردو، وإيمان المخلوفي، وسعيد أبو كشك، وكو تينموانغ، ونتاليا ماريا، إضافة إلى عدد كبير من الناشطين القادمين من 70 دولة. وكان الجيش الإسرائيلي شن في 29 أبريل/ نيسان هجومًا غير قانوني في المياه الدولية قبالة جزيرة كريت، استهدف سفنًا تابعة ل"أسطول الصمود" الذي ضم 345 مشاركًا من 39 دولة، بينهم مواطنون أتراك.

واحتجزت إسرائيل 21 قاربًا وعلى متنها نحو 175 ناشطًا، فيما واصلت بقية القوارب رحلتها نحو المياه الإقليمية اليونانية. وتأتي هذه المبادرة ضمن سلسلة محاولات لكسر الحصار المفروض على قطاع غزة منذ العام 2007، والذي تسبب في تدهور إنساني لا سيما بعد الإبادة الجماعية التي بدأتها إسرائيل في أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2023، وأسفرت عن دمار واسع للبنية السكنية وتشريد نحو 1.5 مليون فلسطيني داخل القطاع





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Gaza Blockade Turkish Flotilla Global Solidarity Fleet Israeli Blockade Human Suffering

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