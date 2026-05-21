Turkish court reinstates former CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as party leader temporarily after invalidating main opposition party's congress

A Turkish court has reinstated former CHP (Republican People's Party) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as the party's leader temporarily after invalidating the 83rd congress of the main opposition party, which was held in November 2023.

قضت محكمة تركية، الخميس، بإعادة زعيم حزب الشعب الجمهوري السابق كمال كليتشدار أوغلو وإدارته إلى قيادة الحزب مؤقتاً، بعد إبطال المؤتمر العام الثامن والثلاثين للحزب المعارض الرئيسي، الذي عُقد في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2023.

وأمرت المحكمة أيضاً بعزل أوزيل وأعضاء المجلس التنفيذي المركزي، ومجلس الحزب، والمجلس التأديبي الأعلى الذين جرى انتخابهم خلال المؤتمر، من مناصبهم مؤقتاً إلى حين اكتساب الحكم الصفة النهائية. بدلاً منهم، تقرر أن يستأنف كليتشدار أوغلو والهيئات الحزبية التي كانت تتولى مهامها قبل مؤتمر نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2023 عملها بشكل مؤقت، إلى حين صدور قرار قضائي نهائي.

وجاء الحكم بعد أن استكملت دائرة الاستئناف مراجعة قرار صادر عن المحكمة المدنية الابتدائية الثانية والأربعين في أنقرة، ضمن دعوى تطالب بإلغاء مؤتمر حزب الشعب الجمهوري. كما قضت المحكمة ببطلان جميع المؤتمرات العادية والاستثنائية التي عُقدت داخل الحزب بعد مؤتمر نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2023 الملغى، إضافة إلى جميع القرارات التي جرى اعتمادها خلال تلك الاجتماعات، من الناحية القانونية.

وأبطلت المحكمة كذلك مؤتمر فرع حزب الشعب الجمهوري في إسطنبول، الذي عُقد في 8 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2023، وجميع القرارات الصادرة عنه، استناداً إلى الأسباب ذاتها. وبحسب الحكم، سيتم إرسال التدابير الاحترازية الخاصة بعزل أوزيل مؤقتاً وإعادة إدارة كليتشدار أوغلو إلى المجلس الأعلى للانتخابات، ومجلس انتخابات ولاية أنقرة، ومجلس انتخابات الدائرة الرابعة في تشانكايا، وولاية أنقرة، من أجل تنفيذها





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Turkish Court Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu CHP (Republican People's Party) Main Opposition Party Congress Invalidation Temporary Leader

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