Turkey has unveiled a long-range missile, called Yildrim-Khan, which is claimed to be able to destroy the warheads of Israeli warships and air defense systems from a range of over 6,000 km at a speed of 25 times the speed of sound.

إنّ ما تشهده تركيا الآن هو بمثابة ثورة تكنولوجية على مستوى التصنيع العسكري وهو نتيجة لتخطط وتدبير وصبر وتنفيذ طويل الأمد.. { }الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان، أمس، أعلن أنّ نسخة هذا العام من معرض الصناعات الدفاعية الوطني (SAHA 2026) شهدت توقيع أكثر من 128 اتفاقية بقيمة 8 مليار دولار.

{ }المفاجأة الأبرز التي فجّرها المعرض بحضور وزير الدفاع يشار غولر ومشاركة حوالي 1700 شركة من 120 دولة هو كشف النقاب عن نموذج أولي لصاروخ (يلديريم خان). { }ما يميز هذا الصاروخ هو مداه وسرعة وقدرته على حمل أوزان مرتفعة. ووفقاً للمعلومات التي تم نشرها عن هذا الصاروخ، يبلغ مداه 6000 كلم، وهو ما يجعل منه صاروخاً عابراً للقارات. كما أن سرعته القصوى تبلغ حوالي 25 ضعف سرعة الصوت ويمكن أن تحمل رأساً حربياً بوزن 3طن.

وتُصنف الصواريخ التي يزيد مداها عن 5500 كلم عادةً كصواريخ باليستية عابرة للقارات. { }يمكن الصاروخ حمل أوزن يصل إلى 3 طن إلى مسافة 6000 كلم بسرعة كبيرة و25 ضعف سرعة الصوت. وقد تم تصميم هذا الصاروخ من قبل مؤسسة البحث والتطوير التابعة لوزارة الدفاع التركية وتم كشف معلوماته في معرض الصناعات الدفاعية الدولي. وقد تم اختياره لتكون القوة المسلحة للجيش التركي وتطلق الصواريخ بالمائة مصنوعة في تركيا داخلي zehn.

ويتألف تكتيك الصواريخ التي تضم حوالي الفي واحد من مئات الصواريخ. كان هذا التقدم العسكري نتيجة لمبادرات الرئيس التركي وعدوانه وحمايته من إسرائيل. ويعتزم الجيش التركي إجراء تجارب دقيقة للثقة والإطمئنان لصواريخه بالمائة mệnhى عشر. هذا الصاروخ الفريد من نوعه يتميز بنمطinyيته وقدرته على تدمير المعدات العسكرية الرئيسيةIsraeli ولقاء دفاعها





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Turkey Yildirm-Khan New Missile Long-Range Capable Of Destroying Israeli Defense Systems Tactical Ballistic Missile System

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