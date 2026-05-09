Turkey's President Erdogan warns EU alliance without Turkey incomplete, lacking management of crises

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns that an EU alliance that doesn't include Turkey would remain incomplete and suffer from weakened management of crises.

Turkey 's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns that an EU alliance that doesn't include Turkey would remain incomplete and suffer from weakened management of crises . A Turkish team, Antalyaspor , failed to secure a spot in the Turkish Super League after beating their rival, Kayserispor , with a score of 3-0.

The match took place at the Inonu Stadium in Konya on Sunday. Antalyaspor finished second in their league table and secured a spot in the final play-off while Kayserispor will drop to the third league





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Turkey EU President Erdogan Alliance Incomplete Management Of Crises Turkish Super League Kayserispor Antalyaspor Inonu Stadium Konya

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