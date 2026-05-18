Turkey to continue efforts to preserve Tatar identity: Sum of 82nd memory of deportation

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 82nd anniversary of the Crimean Tatars' deportation, expressing the country's determination to protect the national identity, language, culture, security, and well-being of the Tatars of Crimea. It also commemorated the 162nd anniversary of the forced departure of the Circassians and the subsequent mortality among them due to forced migration and harsh living conditions.

أكدت تركيا أنها ستواصل جهودها من أجل الحفاظ على الهوية الوطنية لتatars القرم ولغتهم وثقافتهم، وضمان أمنهم ورفاههم. وجاء ذلك في بيان أصدرته وزارة الخارجية التركية الاثنين بمناسبة الذكرى السنوية 82 لتهجير التتار والشركس من وطنهم القرم.

وقالت الخارجية: "قبل 82 عاما تم تهجير مئات الآلاف من تتار القرم قسراً من وطنهم وترحيلهم إلى معسكرات العمل في بلدان مختلفة، وفقد العديد من المسنين والأطفال والنساء حياتهم بسبب الظروف غير الإنسانية التي تعرضوا لها.

" وأشارت إلى أن معاناة تتار القرم - السكان الأصليون لشبه جزيرة القرم - تفاقمت جراء قيام روسيا بضم شبه الجزيرة إليها بإجراء غير قانوني. وبخصوص تهجير الشركس، أوضح البيان أن الذكرى 162 للمأساة التي أجبرت شعوب القوقاز في 21 مايو/ أيار على مغادرة أوطانهم تحت ظروف بالغة القسوة، ما تزال حاضرة في الذاكرة باعتبارها"كارثة إنسانية كبرى" خلفت خسائر فادحة وآلاما عميقة في منطقة القوقاز.

واختتم البيان بالقول: "نتشاطر آلام تتار القرم وشعوب القوقاز الشقيقة، ونتذكر أولئك الذين فقدوا أرواحهم بكل احترام ورحمة". التتار وهم السكان الأصليون لشبه جزيرة القرم، تعرضوا لعمليات تهجير قسرية بدءا من 18 مايو 1944، باتجاه وسط روسيا، وسيبيريا، ودول آسيا الوسطى الناطقة بالتركية، التي كانت تحت الحكم السوفييتي آنذاك.. وفي العام 1944 صودرت منازلهم وأراضيهم في عهد الزعيم السوفييتي جوزيف ستالين، بتهمة"الخيانة", لتوزع على العمال الروس الذين جُلبوا واستوطنوا في شبه الجزيرة ذات الموقع الاستراتيجي مهم شمال البحر الأسود.

وبحسب مصادر تتار القرم، فإن 250 ألفا منهم هُجّروا خلال ثلاثة أيام بواسطة قطارات تستخدم لنقل الحيوانات، وتوفي خلال عملية التهجير ذلك 46.2 بالمئة منهم، نتيجة المرض والجوع والظروف المعيشية والمعاملة السيئة. كما شهدت الحقبة السوفيتية، وبقرار من ستالين، تهجير أتراك الأهيسكا من جورجيا إلى جمهوريات وسط آسيا، في 15 نوفمبر/ تشرين الثاني 1944، وبحسب مصادر محايدة فإن 20 ألفا منهم قضوا لأسباب مختلفة.

في 21 مايو 1864، بعد انتصار روسيا القيصرية على شعوب القوقاز في وادي"كبادا" قرب مدينة سوتشي المطلة على البحر الأسود، كان هذا التاريخ بمثابة"بداية النهاية" للشركس، وشعوب شمال القوقاز المسلمة. اتبعت روسيا القيصرية سياسة التغيير الديموغرافي، فهجّرت 1.5 مليون شركسي من مدن سوتشي وتوابسي وسخومي الساحلية، إلى مناطق سيطرة الدولة العثمانية، وعلى رأسها مدينة فارنا (بلغارية حاليا) وصامسون وسينوب وطرابز. قgim..





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Turkey Tatars Of Crimea Deportation Identity Refugees Deportation Nationalism Minorities Russia Circassians Forced Migration

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