Turkey to continue fighting against any steps to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Turkish sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Turkey will continue to resist any steps aimed at expelling the Palestinian people from Gaza. The sources also mentioned that the sides discussed the efforts underway to deliver humanitarian aid to the sector, as well as other developments in the region. Inadan emphasized that the ongoing war in the region should not lead to forgetting the Palestinian cause, adding that Turkey will continue to keep the humanitarian crises caused by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank on the international agenda. He also stressed that strengthening Israel's presence in Gaza and preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip is 'unacceptable', and that all countries supporting Palestine, and in the forefront of these countries are Islamic countries, should continue to defend the just cause of the Palestinian people. Turkey will continue to lead the efforts made in this direction.

ووفق مصادر في وزارة الخارجية التركية، أكد فيدان أن تركيا ستواصل بحزم التصدي لأي خطوات تهدف إلى تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني من غزة. وأشارت المصادر ذاتها إلى أن الجانبين بحثا أيضاً الجهود الجارية لإيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى القطاع، إضافة إلى التطورات الأخرى في المنطقة.

وذكر فيدان أن الحرب الدائرة في المنطقة يجب ألا تؤدي إلى نسيان القضية الفلسطينية، مضيفاً أن تركيا تواصل إبقاء الكوارث التي تسببت فيها إسرائيل في غزة والضفة الغربية على جدول أعمال المجتمع الدولي. وشدد وزير الخارجية التركي على أن تعزيز إسرائيل وجودها في غزة ومنع وصول المساعدات الإنسانية التي يحتاجها القطاع 'أمر غير مقبول'، لافتاً إلى أن جميع الدول الداعمة لفلسطين، وفي مقدمتها الدول الإسلامية، ينبغي أن تواصل الدفاع عن القضية العادلة للشعب الفلسطيني، وأن تركيا ستواصل قيادة الجهود المبذولة في هذا الاتجاه.

ومنذ سريان اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، قتل جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، ضمن خروقاته بالقصف والرصاص، نحو 850 فلسطينياً وأصاب 2433 آخرين، وفق بيان لوزارة الصحة السبت. وجرى التوصل للاتفاق، بعد عامين من حرب إبادة جماعية بدأتها إسرائيل في 8 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2023، واستمرت لاحقاً بأشكال متعددة، وخلفت أكثر من 72 ألف شهيد، وما يزيد عن 172 ألف جريح، ودماراً واسعاً طال 90% من البنى التحتية المدنية





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