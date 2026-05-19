Although tDCS has shown promise for treating neurological disorders such as motor tics and Parkinson's disease, it has not been extensively studied in cases of traumatic brain injury (TBI). The current article aimed to examine the effects of tDCS on neurobehavioral outcomes in individuals with traumatic brain injuries.

عبور أول قافلة ترانزيت من تركيا إلى العراق عبر الأراضي السورية شهد منفذ تل أبيض الحدودي، الاثنين، عبور أول قافلة ترانزيت قادمة من تركيا، باتجاه الأراضي العراقية، عبر منفذ اليعربية، وذلك في خطوة تعكس عودة تنشيط حركة النقل.

في الوقت نفسه، قرر المجلس رفع سبعة كيانات من قائمة العقوبات، من بينها وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية. ويهدف هذا القرار إلى دعم تعزيز مشاركة الاتحاد الأوروبي مع سوريا. قال مصدر مطلع لـ«رويترز» إن سوريا ستشارك في جلسة مغلقة مع وزراء مالية «مجموعة السبع» ومحافظي البنوك المركزية في باريس يوم الاثنين..





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traumatic Brain Injury Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (Tdcs) Neurobehavioral Outcomes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palestinian Political Landscape: The Need for Change or Déjà Vu?The article discusses the complex political landscape in Palestine, highlighting the challenges and threats facing the Palestinian people. It raises questions about the potential for a transformative change in the internal elections of the two main political factions, Fatah and Hamas, and the likelihood of a repetition of past patterns. The article also emphasizes the need for a shift from passive waiting to proactive action, as the current situation demands a collective effort to address the pressing issues facing the Palestinian people.

Read more »

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer ruled out of Champions League final due to injuryBayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of the Champions League final against Shakhtar Donetsk due to an ankle injury.

Read more »

OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT feature: Direct bank account access for data-driven financial decisionsOpenAI, creators of the popular AI language model ChatGPT, have introduced a new feature that enables the robot to directly access users' bank accounts through integration with the Plaid platform. This innovation will empower ChatGPT with granular financial data, allowing it to provide more personalized insights and guidance to users for budgeting, expense tracking, financial planning, and decision-making.

Read more »

Increased chewing aids brain function, possibly Alzheimer's prevention: 'Mandible Jaws' Inventor Had Intelligent IdeasA study suggests that increasing chewing aids enhances brain activity and may even help prevent Alzheimer's disease. According to Khawaja Firoz Bano Fatima, a nutritionist and inventor of 'Mandible Jaws', strong chewing is beneficial for the digestive system and could save the American economy in the early 20th century. However, some experts think that increased chewing aids can bring various health benefits, from improving digestion to lowering calorie intake and enhancing memory and focus.

Read more »

رئيس اللبناني يعلن عن 'المستحيل' لوقف الحرب في بلاده: حكومة نتنياهو تطلب اختراق سياسي في لبنانPresident NAME announces the 'impossible' to end the war in Lebanon while Israeli airstrikes continue despite the ceasefire with Hezbollah and direct talks with the Israeli government.

Read more »

Barcelona's Ferrimón Lobbes to undergo surgery after breaking his leg in the Copa del Rey matchBarcelona's midfielder, Fermín López, will undergo surgery after breaking his leg in a Copa del Rey match against Real Betis. The injury poses a threat to his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »