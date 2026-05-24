Trump: No 'Defeatist' Deal with Iran; Talks Still Ongoing

President Trump said he won't sign a 'defeatist' deal with Iran, emphasizing his rejection of revealing details of ongoing negotiations or the terms being discussed. He also criticized critics of the current agreement, saying they are attacking agreements that have not been fully disclosed. The talks with Iran are still ongoing, and the final details of the agreement have not been finalized yet.

أكد الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، اليوم الأحد، أنه لن يبرم \"اتفاقًا خاسرًا\" مع إيران، مشددًا على رفضه الكشف عن تفاصيل المباحثات الجارية أو البنود التي يجري التفاوض حولها في الوقت الحالي.

وقال ترامب، في تصريحات لشبكة \"ABC News\"، إن الحديث عن الاتفاق مع إيران لا يزال سابقًا لأوانه، مؤكدًا أن أي إعلان رسمي بشأن المفاوضات سيكون إيجابيًا بالنسبة للولايات المتحدة. وفي سلسلة منشورات عبر منصة \"تروث سوشيال\", أوضح ترامب أن الاتفاق الذي تعمل إدارته على التوصل إليه يختلف بشكل كامل عن الاتفاق النووي الذي أُبرم خلال إدارة الرئيس الأميركي الأسبق باراك أوباما، والذي وصفه بأنه اتفاق \"ضعيف\" سمح لطهران بالاقتراب من امتلاك سلاح نووي، وفق تعبيره.

وأشار ترامب إلى أن المفاوضات مع إيران تسير بصورة \"منظمة وبنّاءة\", موضحًا أنه طلب من فريقه التفاوضي عدم التسرع في إتمام الاتفاق، معتبرًا أن عامل الوقت يصب في مصلحة واشنطن. وأضاف الرئيس الأميركي أن أي اتفاق محتمل مع طهران سيكون \"اتفاقًا قويًا وعادلًا\", ولن يتضمن، بحسب قوله، الامتيازات التي حصلت عليها إيران في الاتفاق السابق، مؤكدًا أن المباحثات لا تزال مستمرة ولم تُستكمل تفاصيلها النهائية بعد.

كما انتقد ترامب الأصوات المعارضة للمفاوضات، معتبرًا أن منتقدي الاتفاق الحالي يهاجمون تفاهمات لم تُعلن تفاصيلها حتى الآن، مؤكدًا أن الصورة النهائية للاتفاق لم تتضح بعد، موجهًا رسالة لمنتقدي صفقة إيران: \"لم يرها أحد ولا تصغوا للخاسرين\"





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