Trump considers resuming major military strikes against Iran, sees Iranian leadership split as a potential for concessions in nuclear talks

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a more aggressive approach to resuming large-scale military strikes against Iran, viewing the internal divisions within the Iranian leadership as a potential opportunity for concessions in nuclear negotiations. Trump also criticized Iran's latest response to his proposal for ending the war, labeling it a 'dumb' offer that cannot be accepted, and emphasized that the nuclear deal with Iran is in 'grave danger'.

أفادت شبكة CNN نقلا عن مصادر، بأن الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، يدرس بشكل أكثر جدية استئناف العمليات القتالية الكبرى ضد إيران. وأضاف ترامب في تصريحات صحفية، الإثنين، أن المقترح الذي قدمته إيران لإنهاء الحرب، وصفه بأنه "الغبي" ولا يمكن القبول به، مؤكدا أن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار مع طهران في "غرفة الإنعاش".

وتابع موضحا: "لقد قضينا على قادة إيران، صفين من القادة. إن المقترح الإيراني مقترح غبي لا يمكن أن يقبل به أحد. حتى لو كان أوباما لن يقبل به ولا بايدن حتى، بالرغم من أنهم سبق أن قبلوا بأسوأ من ذلك". واسترسل قائلا: "لقد أحبطنا خطط إيران مرتين.

أحبطنا أسوأ اتفاق نووي مبرم مع إيران، والمرة الثانية من خلال القاذفات الجميلة التي ضربت مواقعهم النووية بشدة". وأشار ترامب إلى أن اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران في "حالة إنعاش" حسب وصفه، متحدثا عن وجود فرصة من واحد بالمئة لبقاء الاتفاق على قيد الحياة





skynewsarabia / 🏆 19. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Trump Military Strikes Nuclear Talks Leadership Split

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

طهران تكادث الرد الأمريكي على مبادرات الحل بعدattacks on the Strait of HormuzThe US is still waiting for a response from Iran to its latest proposals to end the war, with no visible signs of movement from Tehran on a proposal that could officially end the war before the start of negotiations on contentious issues, including the Iranian nuclear program. President Trump expects to receive a response from Iran shortly on a draft agreement aimed at ending the war, but Tehran remains eager to reach an agreement. The Israeli official also mentioned that Trump confirmed to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that the US would not make any concessions in the negotiations with Iran regarding uranium enrichment in the ongoing talks, but Israel is preparing for all scenarios.

Read more »

السفير الأمريكي يتحدث عن التهديد الإيراني للنظام الدولي وتركيز WASHINGTON على الدبلوماسيةThe US Ambassador to the UN comments on the global economy's vulnerability to Iran's aggression, emphasizing readiness for military action while also highlighting diplomatic efforts.

Read more »

North Korea's New Nuclear Deterrence MechanismNorth Korea has revised its constitution to establish an automatic nuclear retaliation mechanism in case of a threat to its nuclear command and control system or the loss of leadership, reflecting heightened security concerns amid escalating international tensions. The new mechanism, which was approved during a plenary session of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang on March 22, would automatically trigger a nuclear strike if the leadership or nuclear control system is threatened by an external force.

Read more »

French President Denies Plans for Single Military Presence in Strait of Hormuz, Stresses Importance of Iran CoordinationFrench President Emmanuel Macron has denied reports of a planned unilateral military presence in the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the need for coordination with Iran and avoiding escalation of tensions.

Read more »

ترامب تعتزم الضغط على نظيره الصيني بشأن إيران قبل زيارة بكينPresident Donald Trump intends to pressure his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Iran before their summit in Beijing, according to a senior official in his administration Sunday, just before the upcoming summit.

Read more »

حالة إدارة إيران النووية: توضيح حولstance regarding Uranium Enrichment and Nuclear DiplomacyOrganization of Nuclear Energy of Iran (ONCI) reaffirms stance on uranium enrichment and reiterates nuclear issue is not within negotiation table. ONCI representative at the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee remarks, stating that nuclear activities in Iran are safe and will continue, while emphasizing that nuclear technology issue is not subject to discussions during negotiations.

Read more »