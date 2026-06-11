Trump Urges Immediate Passage of $350 Billion Defense Bill, Labeling It a 'Historical Investment' in the U.S. Military

President Trump has called on Congress to pass a new defense bill, worth $350 billion, which he described as a 'historic investment' in the U.S. military. The bill includes measures related to elections and society, and it aims to strengthen the American military and protect the country for future generations.

إلى الإسراع بإقرار مشروع قانون مصالحة مالية جديد بقيمة 350 مليار دولار، معتبرا أنه يمثل استثمارا تاريخيا في القوات المسلحة الأمريكية، ويتضمن كذلك حزمة إجراءات انتخابية واجتماعية تحت مسمى"قانون إنقاذ أمريكا".

وقال ترامب، في منشور على منصة"تروث سوشال"، بعد ساعات من توجيه ضربة جديدة لإيران، إن الوقت قد حان لإعادة بناء الجيش الأمريكي وحماية البلاد لأجيال قادمة، مطالبا الجمهوريين ب"التحرك الفوري" لتمرير مشروع القانون دون تأخير أو تقديم"تنازلات ضعيفة". وأكد أن المشروع، الذي أطلق عليه اسم"Recon 3.0"، يشكل المسار الوحيد للوصول إلى ميزانية عسكرية إجمالية تبلغ 1.5 تريليون دولار، مشيرا إلى أن حجم الاستثمار المقترح يتجاوز برامج التوسع العسكري التي أطلقها الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق رونالد ريغان خلال الحرب الباردة.

وأوضح ترامب أن الخطة تشمل تطوير منظومة"القبة الذهبية" للدفاع عن الأراضي الأمريكية، وإطلاق ما وصفه ب"الأسطول الذهبي"، وتعزيز القدرات الجوية عبر مقاتلات"إف-47" وقاذفات"بي-21"، إضافة إلى توسيع مخزونات الذخيرة وتحقيق"هيمنة كاملة" في مجالي الفضاء والطائرات المسيّرة. ورأى أن الإنفاق المقترح سيعيد تنشيط الصناعة الأمريكية ويوفر مئات آلاف الوظائف ذات الأجور المرتفعة، مؤكدا أنه سيعزز النفوذ الأمريكي العالمي"من دون التسبب في التضخم". كما طالب ترامب بإدراج"قانون إنقاذ أمريكا" ضمن الحزمة التشريعية، معتبرا أنه يهدف إلى حماية الانتخابات الأمريكية على المدى الطويل.

ويتضمن القانون خمسة بنود رئيسية، أبرزها إلزام جميع الناخبين بإبراز بطاقة هوية تحمل صورة شخصية، وتقديم ما يثبت الجنسية الأمريكية، وحظر التصويت عبر البريد باستثناء حالات المرض أو الإعاقة أو الخدمة العسكرية أو السفر. كما ينص المشروع على منع مشاركة الذكور في المنافسات الرياضية النسائية، وحظر عمليات التحول الجنسي للأطفال. واختتم ترامب منشوره بدعوة الكونغرس إلى إقرار كامل الحزمة المالية والقانون الانتخابي المرافق لها، معتبرا أن ذلك ضروري لضمان أمن الولايات المتحدة ومستقبل الأجيال المقبلة





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