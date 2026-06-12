Trump Hints at Iran Deal in Europe, Says Strait of Hormuz Will Open Again

President Trump hinted at a potential deal with Iran, saying it could be signed in Europe within days. He also said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen once the agreement is signed, and that Iran would stop threatening to close it.

إنهاء الحرب والتوصل إلى"تسوية عظيمة" مع إيران، مضيفاً أن التوقيع على اتفاق في هذا الصدد قد يتم خلال يومين، مرجحاً أن يكون ذلك في أوروبا.

وأشار ترامب إلى أن النقاط والمفاهيم النهائية لاتفاق محتمل قد حظيت بموافقة"جميع الأطراف المعنية"، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة ودول شرق أوسطية، وأكد أن مضيق هرمز سيفتح مجدداً فور توقيع الاتفاق. التوصل لأي اتفاق من هذا القبيل، وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي إن بلاده لم تتوصل بعد إلى قرار نهائي بشأن أي اتفاق، واصفاً التقارير التي تتحدث عن ذلك بأنها"مجرد تكهنات".

وحتى مساء أمس الخميس كان الاتفاق قد حظي بموافقة مستويات عليا في الجانب الإيراني، ولكن على الأرجح لم يحصل على موافقة المرشد الأعلى مجتبى خامنئي وفقاً لمصدرين مطلعين، أشار موقع أكسيوس إلى ثلاث قضايا رئيسية تمت مناقشتها في المحادثات التي جرت يوم الأربعاء الماضي بين مسؤولين إيرانيين ووسطاء قطريين، وهي آلية الإفراج عن الأصول الإيرانية المجمدة، وهي القضية الأهم بالنسبة للإيرانيين، والترتيبات المتعلقة بإعادة فتوح المؤقتة دبلوماسي في إحدى الدول التي تلعب دور الوساطة أن مذكرة التفاهم"تتناول بالتفصيل كافة القضايا النووية" و"تلبي جميع المتطلبات الأمريكية" من جانبه شدد إسماعيل بقائي على تمسك بلاده بمواقفها، وأنها لن تتنازل عما حددته على أنه خطوط حمراء، ملقياً باللوم على واشنطن في التوترات التي يشهدها مضيق هرمز مؤخراً، وقال إن الوضع في المضيق أصبح"أقل أماناً بسبب الإجراءات الأمريكية"





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Iran Trump Deal Europe Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Deal

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