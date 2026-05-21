Trump hints at new strikes on Iran if diplomacy fails, warns of rapid escalation

President Trump hinted at the possibility of new strikes on Iran if diplomacy fails and there is no agreement on peace, warning that the situation has reached a critical point. He also mentioned that the US gave the negotiations a last chance before taking any further military action.

الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب أعلن الأربعاء عن احتمال تنفيذ هجمات جديدة ضد إيران في حال فشل الجهود الدبلوماسية وعدم التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، معتبراً الأوضاع قد وصلت إلى مرحلة فاصلة.

وقال ترامب إن واشنطن منحت المفاوضات فرصة أخيرة قبل اتخاذ أي خطوات عسكرية جديدة، محذرًا من أن التطورات قد تتسارع بشكل كبير خلال الأيام المقبلة إذا لم تحصل الولايات المتحدة على إجابات صحيحة. وأشار ترامب إلى أنه كان على وشك إصدار أوامر بشن هجمات إضافية، قبل أن يقرر تأجيل الخطوة لإتاحة مزيد من الوقت أمام المسار التفاوضي، معتبراً أن الإدارة الأميركية لا تزال تراقب الموقف عن كثب.

وأضاف ترامب خلال حديثه في قاعدة ‘آندروز’ المشتركة: ‘إذا لم نحصل على الإجابات المناسبة، فإن الأمور ستتحرك بسرعة كبيرة’، لافتًا إلى أن مهلة الانتظار قد لا تتجاوز بضعة أيام. وكان ترامب قد أوقف العمليات العسكرية التي تحمل اسم ‘ملحمة الغضب’ قبل نحو ستة أسابيع، عقب التوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار، إلا أن المفاوضات الرامية لإنهاء التصعيد بين واشنطن وطهران لم تحقق تقدمًا ملموسًا حتى الآن.

وتأتي تصريحات ترامب وسط تصاعد التوترات الإقليمية وترقب دولي لمسار المفاوضات الأميركية الإيرانية، في ظل مخاوف من عودة المواجهة العسكرية إلى الواجهة





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