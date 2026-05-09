Trump vs. McNamara: How the Vietnam War Preceded Trump's Iran Policy

A commentary comparing the similarities between the U.S. war in Vietnam and Trump's Iran policy, using the transition to Iran as a turning point for the U.S. and suggesting that Trump may be reaching the same point as McNamara.

إيران هي فيتنام ترامب، والنتيجة قد تكون واحدة. を受けたベストセラー unauthorised biography of Robert McNamara, the U.S. Secretary of Defense under Presidents Kennedy and Johnson, has revealed similarities between the Vietnam War and the Trump administration of the United States.

Writing about Robert McNamara's tenure as Defense Secretary and the escalation of the Vietnam War, Richard Hilewicz compared his approach to that of President Trump, who approaches all subjects through his intuition, but with a similar outcome





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Comparison Hakeem Vietnam War Trump's Iran Policy Robert Mcnamara

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