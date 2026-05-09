Trump's silence on Iranian response, possible troop redeployment, and renewed criticism of European allies

President Trump's recent remarks on his reluctance to comment on the Iranian response, the possibility of troop redeployment, and his continued criticism of European allies, all contribute to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, as well as the shifting dynamics within NATO and the European theater.

قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب في تصريح لصحيفة كوريري ديلا سيرا الإيطالية إنه لا يرغب بالتعليق على رسالة الرد الإيرانية الأخيرة. وبحسب مراقبين، فإن جواب ترامب يشير إلى عدم رضاه إما عن تأخر الرد الإيراني، أو عن فحوى الرد المتوقع، ما يدلل على استمرار الغموض حول مسار المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران ويفتح الباب أمام استئناف القتال.

وفي ما يتعلق بالوجود العسكري الأمريكي في أوروبا، لم يستبعد ترامب إمكانية إعادة نشر القوات، بما في ذلك من نقلها من ألمانيا نحو الجبهة الشرقية لحلف الناتو، مؤكدا أنه"لا يزال يدرس" أيضا خيار سحب قوات من القواعد في إيطاليا. وجاءت تصريحات ترامب في وقت حساس يشهد توترا متصاعدا بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بالتزامن مع نقاشات داخلية في واشنطن حول إعادة توزيع القوات الأمريكية في القارة الأوروبية وتعزيز مواقع الحلف في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية المتزايدة.

كما أعاد ترامب التذكير بمواقفه تجاه بعض الدول الأوروبية، قائلا إن"إيطاليا لم تكن موجودة عندما احتجنا إليها". وتأتي هذه التصريحات في ظل جدل واسع داخل الأوساط السياسية والعسكرية حول مستقبل الوجود الأمريكي في أوروبا، وانعكاس ذلك على التوازنات داخل حلف شمال الأطلسي. أفادت بيانات نقلتها شبكة CNN أن متوسط سعر جالون البنزين في الولايات المتحدة أعلى بأكثر من دولار واحد عن مستوياته في الفترة نفسها من العام الماضي.

توقع مسؤولون تنفيذيون في كبرى شركات النفط العالمية أن تؤدي الحرب في إيران إلى تغييرات جذرية في أسواق الطاقة الدولية. أكد مستشار المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية علي صفري، أن بلاده تدرس الرد الأمريكي على مقترحاتها، مشيرا في الوقت نفسه إلى انعدام الثقة بعمق في الإجراءات الأمريكية في مضيق هرمز.

أعلنت الجيش الأمريكية أن القوات الأمريكية قامت بتحويل مسار 58 سفينة تجارية وتعطيل 4 سفن أخرى، في إطار فرض الحصار على إيران ومنع السفن من الدخول إلى الموانئ الإيرانية أو مغادرتها. أعاد المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي نشر مقطع من فيلم"دكتور سترينجلوف" لكوبريك (1964)، في إشارة إلى تناقض الموقف الأمريكي حيال القضايا النووية





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