Trump Warns Iran, Shares AI-Generated Image, as Israel Prepares for Possible War

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again warned Iran and shared an AI-generated image on the Truth Social platform, accompanied by the phrase 'the calm before the storm.' Israeli sources confirmed that there are intensive preparations in coordination with the U.S. to resume the war. The image shows Trump wearing a MAGA hat and a U.S. Navy officer and Iranian warships behind him.

حذّر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران مجدداً، ونشر، فجر اليوم الأحد، صورة له على منصة «تروث سوشيال» مرفقة بعبارة، «الهدوء الذي يسبق العاصفة»، فيما أكدت مصادر إسرائيلية أن هناك استعدادات مكثفة بالتنسيق مع أمريكا لاستئناف الحرب.

وأظهرت الصورة، المولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ترمب مرتدياً قبعة حركة «MAGA» (لنجعل أمريكا عظيمة مجدداً)، فيما بدا خلفه ضابط في البحرية الأمريكية وسفن حربية إيرانية. ولم يوضح الرئيس الأمريكي المقصود من المنشور أو الرسالة التي أراد توجيهها من خلال الصورة، التي جاءت في ظل تصاعد التوترات المرتبطة بإيران والتلويح الأمريكي بخيارات عسكرية. وكشفت المصادر أن التقديرات الإسرائيلية تشي بأن نسبة إقدام ترمب على استئناف القتال تبلغ 50%، بحسب ما نقلت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت».

ولفتت المصادر إلى أن إيران تحاول إطالة أمد الأزمة حتى بدء المونديال، وجرّ المواجهة العسكرية إلى ما بعد انطلاق كأس العالم في 11 يونيو، من أجل الضغط على أمريكا. وفي ظل وصول المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية إلى ما يبدو طريقاً مسدوداً حتى الآن، تزايدت المؤشرات إلى أن ترمب قد يأمر بعمل عسكري ضد إيران. في غضون ذلك، تجري إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة استعدادات مكثفة لاحتمال استئناف القتال، وتُجرى محادثات تنسيق على أعلى المستويات بين الجيش الإسرائيلي والموساد.

وأكدت مصادر إسرائيلية أن الجيش في أعلى درجات الاستعداد لتجدد الحرب. وتفيد التقديرات في إسرائيل بأن ترمب قد يكتفي على الأرجح بضربات محدودة، مثل استهداف محطات الكهرباء والجسور. ولم تستبعد المصادر أن يأمر الرئيس الأمريكي أيضًا بعملية برية، رغم أنه متردد حيال هذا الخيار ويخشى التورط. لكن إذا قرر تنفيذ عملية برية، فهناك 3 احتمالات: تنفيذ عملية لاستخراج اليورانيوم المخصب المدفون عميقاً تحت الأرض، السيطرة على جزيرة خارك النفطية، أو استئناف «عملية الحرية» لتوجيه السفن العالقة في مضيق هرمز.

لكن المؤكد، بحسب المصادر، هو استمرار الحصار البحري على الموانئ الإيرانية وربما تشديده، بهدف زيادة الضغط الاقتصادي على طهران. وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو عقد خلال الأيام الماضية سلسلة من المشاورات الأمنية بشأن الاستعداد لاحتمال تجدد الحرب. لكن اللافت أنه، باستثناء اجتماع واحد للمجلس الوزاري المصغر، امتنع نتنياهو عن عقد اجتماع للمجلس الوزاري الموسع خلال الأسبوع الماضي، بهدف «خداع العدو ربما»، وفق الصحيفة الإسرائيلية.

يذكر أن ترمب وصف الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي بأنه سيئ جداً، وألمح إلى أنه في حال لم يعجبه العرض الإيراني الجديد فسيرفضه بعد قراءة السطر الأول. وألمحت بعض المصادر المطلعة إلى أن طهران لم تغير شروطها، وتمسكت بمسألة رفع الحصار البحري عن الموانئ الإيرانية، ورفع الحظر على الأموال المجمدة في الخارج، فضلاً عن إرساء نظام جديد لإدارة مضيق هرمز، فضلاً عن تمسكها بحق تخصيب اليورانيوم رغم احتمال موافقتها على تجميده لسنوات محددة





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