Trump Accuses Iran of Killing 42,000 Protesters, Calls Obama Weak Leader

US President Donald Trump accuses Iran of killing 42,000 protesters and calls former President Barack Obama a weak leader. He also mentions a possible agreement between Iran and the US to stop the war in Iran for 30 days and end the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

وبقية العالم منذ 47 عاما، عبر ما وصفه بسياسة"المماطلة والتأجيل"، زاعما أن السلطات الإيرانية قتلت مؤخرا 42 ألف متظاهر"أعزل وبريء"، ومؤكدا أن الإيرانيين"لن يواصلوا الضحك على أمريكا العظيمة مجددا".

وقال ترامب في منشور عبر منصة"تروث سوشيال" إن إيران"استنزفت الولايات المتحدة" لعقود، وأبقتها في حالة انتظار، إلى جانب اتهامه لها بقتل أمريكيين عبر العبوات الناسفة المزروعة على الطرق، وقمع الاحتجاجات الداخلية. وجاءت تصريحات ترامب بعد وقت قصير من ورود أنباء تفيد بأن الإيرانيين قد أبلغوا الوسطاء الباكستانيين بردهم. وفي السياق ذاته، شن ترامب هجوما حادا على الرئيس الأمريكي الأسبق باراك أوباما، معتبرا أن طهران"وجدت"منجم ذهب" عندما تولى أوباما الرئاسة، وأضاف أنه لم يكن فقط"متساهلا" مع إيران، بل"وقف إلى جانبها".

واتهم ترامب أوباما بالتخلي عن دولة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وحلفاء آخرين، ومنح طهران"فرصة جديدة وقوية جدا للحياة". وأضاف أن إدارته قدمت لإيران"مئات مليارات الدولارات". وتابع ترامب أن إدارة أوباما أرسلت أيضا 1.7 مليار دولار نقدا إلى طهران، مدعيا أن الأموال نُقلت جوا على شكل"أموال نقدية خضراء". وتابع ترامب أن المسؤولين الإيرانيين"لم يصدقوا حظهم".

وقال رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو في مقابلة مع برنامج"60 دقيقة" أن الحرب في إيران"لم تنته بعد". وفي السياق ذاته، أفاد مسؤولون إيرانيون لصحيفة"نيويورك تايمز" بأن البلدين (الولايات المتحدة وإيران) يعملان على اتفاق قصير الأجل لوقف القتال لمدة 30 يومًا أخرى وإنهاء الحصار الإيراني لمضيق هرمز. وستسعى الولايات المتحدة وإيران وفق المسؤولين إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق شامل خلال فترة الهدنة التي تمتد لشهر.

وفي السياق ذاته، قال مسؤول في الحكومة الباكستانية إن رد إيران على الاقتراح الأمريكي بشأن الحرب في إيران قد تم استلامه، وأنه تم إرسال الرد إلى الولايات المتحدة. كما كتب نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني على منصة"إكس" أن وجود السفن الحربية الفرنسية والبريطانية في مضيق هرمز، والذي قد يصاحب الأعمال غير القانونية للولايات المتحدة، سيقابل رد فوري وحاسم.

ومن جانبه، رد الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون على تحذير إيران بشأن السفن الحربية الفرنسية والبريطانية، وقال إنه لا توجد نية لنشر قوات، لكن فرنسا مستعدة للمساعدة في مهمة دولية





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