President Trump has threatened to attack Oman if it attempts to control the strategic Strait of Hormuz with Iran, adding the Gulf Arab nation to a list of 15 countries he has threatened or attacked since taking office, including Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

خلال حملته الرئاسية، صوّر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب خصومه على أنهم متعطشون للتدخلات العسكرية، وسيورطون الولايات المتحدة في شتى أنواع الحروب الخارجية، وصولاً إلى الحرب العالمية الثالثة.

وبصفته رئيسًا، كوّن ترامب قائمة مذهلة من الدول التي هدد بمهاجمتها، بل وهاجمها بالفعل، وأضاف دولة جديدة إلى تلك القائمة، الأربعاء، مهددًا بضرب سلطنة عُمان إذا حاولت السيطرة على مضيق هرمز مع إيران. وقد شهدنا غارات جوية على 7 دول حتى الآن خلال هذه الولاية - إيران، العراق، نيجيريا، الصومال، سوريا، فنزويلا، واليمن - بعد أن هاجم بعض هذه الدول أيضاً خلال ولايته الأولى.

وقد هدد ترامب، أو لوّح بإمكانية شنّ غارات على 7 دول أخرى خلال هذه الولاية: كندا، كولومبيا، كوبا، غرينلاند (التابعة للدنمارك)، المكسيك، بنما، و سلطنة عُمان. وقد هدد المكسيك وكوريا الشمالية أيضاً خلال ولايته الأولى. وقد شهدنا أيضاً غارات على قوارب يُزعم أنها تُستخدم في تهريب المخدرات في البحر الكاريبي والمحيط الهادئ، والتي أسفرت عن مقتل ما يقارب 60 سفينة ومقتل أكثر من 190 شخصاً.

وقد حدد 5 منها كدول محتملة للانضمام إلى الولايات المتحدة: كندا، وكوبا، وغرينلاند، وبنما (وتحديدًا قناة بنما)، وفنزويلا. وقد شهدنا أيضاً تهديدات ضدهم من قبل ترامب. وقد شهدنا أيضاً تهديدات ضدهم من قبل ترامب. وقد شهدنا أيضاً تهديدات ضدهم من قبل ترامب. وقد شهدنا أيضاً تهديدات ضدهم من قبل ترامب





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