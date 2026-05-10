Trumps Optimism on Iran Deal Fades Amid Gulf Tensions

The Israeli newspaper Ha'aretz reported that US President Donald Trump has raised his expectations for reaching an agreement with Iran, despite the lack of urgency from Tehran in reaching a quick understanding with Washington. The Gulf region remains tense and volatile, with the gap between optimistic US statements and the reality of a deteriorating military situation. The article also mentions that Trump has halted the US operation aimed at breaking the Iranian sanctions, just a day after it began, coinciding with his optimistic comments about the progress in the indirect talks with Iran. The report further states that the US intelligence believes that a draft agreement, possibly a short one-page document, is being prepared to launch intensive negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement between the two parties. However, the situation on the ground does not reflect a significant thaw, as clashes between US forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have continued in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, with the US president trying to downplay their significance. The article also highlights the Israeli concern about the deteriorating economic situation in Iran, with reports of a new strike at the central market in Tehran, indicating growing concerns among the Iranian population about the difficulty of providing basic necessities. The report further mentions that the US intelligence believes that the Iranian military and economic capabilities can withstand another four months of sanctions and pressure, despite the ongoing tensions. The article also mentions that the younger brother of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, continues to play a significant role in the decision-making process, despite his absence and illness.

أكدت صحيفة هآريس العبرية أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب رفع توقعاته بشأن التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران، في وقت لا تبدو فيه طهران متعجلة للوصول إلى تفاهم سريع مع واشنطن، وسط استمرار الفجوة بين التصريحات الأمريكية المتفائلة والواقع الميداني المتوتر في منطقة الخليج.

وأشار الكاتب عاموس هرئيل إلى أن توقعات ترامب لا تسير وفق الخطة التي كان يأملها، موضحا أن الرئيس الأمريكي حاول خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع ترتيب وقف لإطلاق النار لمدة ثلاثة أيام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، بهدف حماية موسكو من أي هجمات أوكرانية بالطائرات المسيّرة خلال العرض العسكري الخاص بذكرى الانتصار على ألمانيا النازية، غير أن المشهد في الخليج العربي لا يزال أكثر تعقيدا وبطئا. وتابعت الصحيفة أن ترامب قرر الأربعاء الماضي وقف العملية الأمريكية الهادفة إلى كسر الحصار الإيراني على، وذلك بعد أقل من يومين فقط على انطلاقها، بالتزامن مع حديثه عن تحقيق تقدم كبير في المحادثات غير المباشرة مع طهران.

وأضافت أن الإدارة الأمريكية سرّبت معلومات تتحدث عن قرب التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران، من شأنه إنهاء الحرب التي اندلعت بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى في 28 فبراير الماضي. وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن التقارير الأمريكية تحدثت عن إعداد وثيقة مبادئ مختصرة من صفحة واحدة، تمهيدا لإطلاق مفاوضات مكثفة تستمر شهرا كاملا بهدف التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي بين الطرفين.

ورغم ذلك، أكدت الصحيفة أن التطورات الميدانية لا تعكس انفراجا حقيقيا، بعدما شهد محيط مضيق هرمز اشتباكات مسلحين بين القوات الأمريكية والحرس الثوري الإيراني مساء الخميس ثم الجمعة. ولفتت إلى أن ترامب حاول التقليل من أهمية تلك الاشتباكات، مؤكدا أن الحرب لم تستأنف، إلا أن الكاتب رأى أن تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي بات من الصعب التعامل معها بجدية كاملة، في ظل استمرار حالة الفوضى والتوتر في الخليج.

وأضافت الصحيفة أن الوضع الحالي لا يرقى إلى حرب شاملة، كما أن الطرفين لا يبدوان راغبين في العودة إلى مواجهة مفتوحة، لكن في المقابل لا توجد مؤشرات واضحة حتى الآن على إحراز تقدم فعلي نحو اتفاق نهائي، خاصة أن إيران لم تقدم بعد ردها الرسمي على المقترح الأمريكي. وأكدت الصحيفة أن الإيرانيين يبدون وكأنهم يستمتعون بإحراج ترامب وإظهار محدودية قدرته على فرض شروطه، مشيرة إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي يواجه صعوبة متزايدة في فرض إرادته على طهران، الأمر الذي يضعف تدريجيا من قدرته على ردعها.

ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصادر في المؤسسة الأمنية الإسرائيلية قولها إن الفجوات بين واشنطن وطهران ما تزال كبيرة بشأن عدد من الملفات الأساسية، وعلى رأسها حقوق تخصيب اليورانيوم، ومستقبل مخزون إيران من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60 بالمئة، إضافة إلى ملف رفع العقوبات الدولية وآلية تنفيذ أي اتفاق محتمل. وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن إسرائيل تتابع بقلق تدهور الوضع الاقتصادي داخل إيران، لافتة إلى تقارير تحدثت خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع عن تسرب نفطي إيراني إلى الخليج، في مؤشر على وجود فائض نفطي لا تستطيع طهران تصديره بسبب الضغوط والعقوبات الأمريكية المفروضة عليها.

وأضافت أن السوق المركزي في طهران شهد مؤخرا إضرابا جديدا، ما يعكس تنامي المخاوف داخل النظام الإيراني من تزايد صعوبة توفير السلع الأساسية للمواطنين، مؤكدة أن الخطر الأكبر الذي يواجه النظام الإيراني حاليا يتمثل في احتمال حدوث انهيار اقتصادي واسع. وتابعت الصحيفة أن وسائل الإعلام الأمريكية تناولت خلال الأيام الأخيرة تقارير استخباراتية تتحدث عن محدودية تأثير العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، موضحة أن التقديرات الأمريكية تشير إلى أن المواقع النووية الإيرانية لم تتعرض لأضرار جسيمة مقارنة بجولات القتال السابقة.

وأضافت أن تقديرات أجهزة الاستخبارات الأمريكية تشير أيضا إلى تراجع عدد منصات إطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية إلى النصف أو ربما إلى الثلث فقط، وهي أرقام أقل بكثير من التقديرات الأولية التي جرى تداولها مع بداية التصعيد. وزعمت الصحيفة أن إيران تستغل وقف إطلاق النار الجزئي لإعادة ترميم قدراتها العسكرية والاقتصادية، فيما ترى وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية أن النظام الإيراني قادر على الصمود لأربعة أشهر إضافية رغم العقوبات والضغوط العسكرية.

وفي السياق ذاته، أشارت الصحيفة إلى أن تقديرات الاستخبارات الأمريكية تؤكد استمرار مجتبى خامنئي، نجل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، في لعب دور داخل منظومة صنع القرار الإيراني، رغم إصابته واختفائه عن الأنظار. وأضاف أن مجتبى خامنئي يتواصل مع كبار قادة الحرس الثوري عبر وسطاء، بعيدا عن وسائل الاتصال الإلكترونية، بينما يشارك في رسم الاستراتيجية العامة، في حين يتولى قادة الحرس الثوري إدارة التفاصيل اليومية للأزمة





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