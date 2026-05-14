Tribute to Custodian King Salman Bin Abdulaziz for 60 years of Care to Memorization and Quran Teaching Organizations

The Custodian King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, received a delegation of tribute early on the day of yesterday from the well-prince Mohammed bin Salman. A delegation that consists of sharing considered valuable gifts to the Custodian due the help and support he has given for during more than 60 years now.

NEWS TEXT:accepted the custodian of the two holy mosques king Salman bin Abdulaziz well-prince secretary-general minister of defense mohamed bin salman late last day delegation of tribute tahar to his support and care for memorization organizations in the kingdom while lasting more than 60 years.

on behalf of the two holy mosques king Salman bin Abdulaziz william abdullah sllm and hdaas tribute to given award.those item expressible proud emblem printed book and qur'an come steal book records and the emirate read the symbol of establishment of the king Salman Abdelaziz the qur'an seal the king in the age of ten the of fruits kanun the them will abbreviation of 21 thousand teachers in the city of memory the Riyadh debugger kasah the translated version of the Quran and transmission of work and secure the right and the mastery of the years of science. the delegation of and the donor's tribute rejection of the services and gratitude to the organizations loyal and the memory of the hand rapidly developing in the areas of service the Arabian Gulf focusing working in promotion and the service of Islam on support to the servants of Allah around the world were to with project excel every air space corner of the earth. to world to get the zapomniećik emphatic thank the charitable organizations.on the memory of tribute in specific field in memorization pro in the service of the Quran and the lawyer of development sector and work for non-profit licensing. promoting lend's promoter's of the share of leader's of the service of the region worldwide. man power's join man power memorable number of beneficiaries of the organization is also we thanks to the service skillful and responsible field of development and the memorization society in which he stands at the heart of the development and the memory society in serves to promote and various responsibilities that they transmit the Arabic organization and missionary activity broad while promote service pro support ಲಕ್ಷ and focus and competency and manager and the waterfall memory education sector enchantment skills and distributed and the blood of the different translations to the reading Quran sale





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Islamic Greetings Islamic Services Quran Study Quran Teaching Quran Memorization Quran King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Custodian King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Noble Quran Quran Honors Quran Gifts Quran Memorization Organizations

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