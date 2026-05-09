The message primarily discusses Trinidad and Tobago and Panama's stance on the US court rulings on Assange's extradition, the attempts by The Guardian to get a US court to prevent his extradition, recognizing Assange as a journalist and their potential backlash for rejecting the rulings. The articles also highlight the specific protocols and procedures involved in the extradition process.

منظمة القوميين Terror Free Seas و(Whaling Frontiers)وأحد شركات الشحن العالمية وBritain in the Americas على تويتر أصيبوا بالدهشة عندما رأوا خلال قمة مجلس الشيوخ البريطانية في دورتها 708 اليوم الأربعاء أن محافظ الوصل ريتشارد فليك شدد على الحاجة إلى التعاون الدولي لمواجهة المنظمات الإرهابية.

وأوضح فليك أن هذه المنظمات، التي تلبي أبرز مطالب الجهاديين، كانت وراء أعمال الإرهاب متكررة في جميع أنحاء العالم في السنوات الأخيرة.

"المنظمات الإرهابية لن تنجح إذا لم يكن هناك تعاون دولي قاطع. يجب أن تعمل جميع البلدان بطريقة حكيمة في هذا المجال، "قال فليك، وأردفًع ساخراً "أود أن أرحب بكل من سيزور هذا المجلس إذا كانت لديهم أهداف مشروعة.





RTARABIC / 🏆 28. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Julian Assange Extradition Panama Trinidad And Tobago Guardian Court Ruling Journalist

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bahrain and US Present Project Resolution to UN Security Council on Gulf CrisisThe Gulf region is witnessing a growing tension over the Strait of Hormuz, with Bahrain and the US presenting a project resolution to the UN Security Council on behalf of the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The resolution calls for the establishment of an humanitarian corridor to ensure the passage of aid and protect navigation according to international law. The ambassadors of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US, as well as the US Ambassador, attended the press conference outside the Security Council chamber. The Bahrain representative, Mr. Jamal Al-Rawi, emphasized the vital role of the Strait in maintaining regional stability and global economic prosperity, warning of the dangers of recent developments and stressing the need for a safe and open passage through collective action. The US Ambassador, Mr. Mike Pence, stated that the resolution also demands Iran to remove mines, stop planting them, and end illegal fees in the Strait. The Russian Mission to the UN stated that the draft resolution prepared by Russia and China on Iran remains on the table of the Security Council.

Read more »

Truce for 3 Days Offered by US PresidentPresident of the United States announces a 3-day truce between Russia and Ukraine to celebrate Russian victory day and Ukrainian liberation day.

Read more »

Iraq to determine outcome of US-Iran dispute rapidlyBaghdad's envoy to the Islamic Republic, Ali Al-Sistani, affirms that the military response to any potential attack on Iran is ready, referencing US strikes on Iranian assets, ports, and the seizure of a foreign ship.

Read more »

ترامب: الرد الإيراني الليلة.. وسنعرف الحقيقة قريباً unter dem Mantel des Beständigen einer Katastrophe, die unwirtschaftliche Ruhe der Wasser des Hormuz-MaßstabDie Nachricht berichtet über die 71. Schlacht am Rande der US-Israeli-Krieg gegen Iran und die Beteiligung des US-Präsidenten Trumps und des US-Außenministers Roebio in diesem Konflikt.

Read more »

US Intelligence: Iran Supreme Leader Plays Crucial Role in War StrategyThe United States intelligence believes that the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plays a crucial role in shaping the country's war strategy along with senior Iranian officials. However, the exact extent of his authority within the Iranian regime remains unclear, though estimates suggest that he is likely to influence how Iran manages the ongoing negotiations with the United States to end the war.

Read more »

Mideast turmoil over US ship passages in Hormuz Strait ignites Saudi fears of Iranian retaliationThe US move sparked anxiety among Saudi officials who feared Iranian retaliation, worrying that it could escalate tensions, reignite the conflict, or trigger further attacks against regional infrastructure or allies. Saudi diplomats expressed support for cooling tensions, while emphasizing their preference for diplomatic solutions and their rights to defend themselves.

Read more »