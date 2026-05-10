Tightening Gas Market Expected to Boost Prices

A report by a specialized company predicts an increase in spot gas prices in the remaining period of 2026, due to the cold winter and low storage levels, leading to competition between the richest countries in Europe and Asia during the peak heating season. The report also mentions the impact of the US cold wave on gas prices in North America, the redirection of Australian shipments through unconventional routes, and the potential impact of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on gas prices. The report also predicts a slowdown in global gas exports in 2026, possibly even a contraction, which will prolong the gas market tightness, with ripple effects extending into 2027 and beyond.

توقع تقرير لشركة متخصصة ارتفاع أسعار الغاز المُسال الفوري خلال الفترة المتبقية من عام 2026، حيث أدى شتاء بارد وانخفاض مستويات التخزين إلى منافسة بين الدول الأكثر ثراءً في أوروبا وآسيا خلال ذروة موسم التدفئة.

وقد بلغت الأسعار في آسيا 25 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية، مقارنة بنحو 10 دولارات لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية في بداية العام. وقد شهد الربع الأول من العام الحالي موجة برد شديدة في الولايات المتحدة دفعت إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الغاز الفوري في أمريكا الشمالية. كما أدّت قوة الطلب في حوض الأطلسي إلى سحب عدد من الشحنات من أستراليا عبر مسارات غير معتادة.

وقد توقع التقرير ارتفاع الأسعار مع عودة دول مثل باكستان إلى السوق، وقد ترتفع الأسعار نحو مستوى 20 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية، بينما إذا تصاعدت المنافسة لاحقاً خلال العام بين الدول الأوروبية والأسيوية، فقد ترتفع الأسعار مجدداً إلى 30 دولاراً لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية أو أكثر خلال الشتاء القادم، حتى لو أعيد فتح المضيق بحلول ذلك الوقت، لا سيما إذا كان الشتاء بارداً وكانت مخزونات أوروبا منخفضة





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Gas Prices Spot Gas Prices Competition Redirection Of Shipments Impact Of Reopening The Strait Of Hormuz

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