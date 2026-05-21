Threat in US Military Planning Exposed by Iran's Closure of Strait of Hormuz

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran has revealed a strategic vulnerability in the US military planning, particularly as the US boasts the world's strongest navy but may struggle to reopen the vital waterway without significant European assistance.

ذكر صحيفة"تلغراف" البريطانية، أن قضية إغلاق إيران لمضيق هرمز كشفت ثغرة استراتيجية خطيرة في التخطيط العسكري الأمريكي، لا سيما أن، رغم امتلاكها أقوى بحرية في العالم، قد تعجز عن إعادة فتح المضيق دون الاعتماد بشكل كبير على حلفائها الأوروبيين في حلف شمال الأطلسي.

وقال تقرير الصحيفة، إن إيران زرعت ألغاما بحرية متطورة في المضيق بعد نحو أسبوعين من بدء الحرب ما حوّل أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم إلى منطقة شديدة الخطورة تهدد تدفقات الطاقة العالمية. امتنعت عن نشر عدد الألغام أو أماكن انتشارها، إلا مسؤولين في البنتاغون أبلغوا الكونغرس في جلسة مغلقة أن إزالة الألغام قد تستغرق ما يصل إلى ستة أشهر.

ونقل التقرير عن الضابط الأمريكي المتقاعد كيفن إير قوله إن تطهير نحو 200 ميل مربع من المياه يمثل عملية بطيئة ومعقدة للغاية. وأوضح التقرير، أن الأزمة تعود إلى عقود من إهمال الولايات المتحدة لقدرات الحرب المضادة للألغام بعد نهاية الحرب الباردة، ففي الوقت الذي ركزت فيه واشنطن على حاملات الطائرات والغواصات النووية والمدمرات الصاروخية، واصلت الدول الأوروبية الاستثمار في سفن كسح الألغام بسبب مخاوفها المستمرة من التهديدات البحرية الروسية في بحر البلطيق وبحر الشمال.

كما لفتت الصحيفة، إلى مفارقة سياسية تتمثل في أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب ووزير حربه بيت هيغسيث اللذان سخرا مرارا من الجيوش الأوروبية واتهامها بالاعتماد المفرط على الحماية الأمريكية. وأوضح التقرير، أن سفن"أفنغر" الأمريكية المخصصة لإزالة الألغام أصبحت قديمة وهشة، وأن كثيرًا منها أُحيل إلى التقاعد قبل جاهزية الأنظمة البديلة. كما أن السفن الأمريكية الجديدة المزوّدة بطائرات وغواصات مسيّرة لم تُختبر فعليًا في ظروف حرب حقيقية.

وفي ظل تفاقم أزمة المضيق، أرسلت دول الناتو، قدراتها إلى المنطقة، إذ دفعت فرنسا بمجموعة حاملة طائرات، وأرسلت بريطانيا مدمرات وسفنًا ذاتية التشغيل لإزالة الألغام، بينما أرسلت إيطاليا كاسحات ألغام، وأعادت ألمانيا تموضع سفينة"فولدا" للمشاركة المحتملة في عملية دولية. وختم التقرير، بأن أزمة هرمز كشفت سوء تقدير إستراتيجي أمريكي عميق، إذ قللت واشنطن من قدرة إيران على إغلاق المضيق، بينما بالغت في تقدير قدرتها على إعادة فتحه سريعًا دون مساعدة حلفائها الأوروبيين





Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Strait Of Hormuz US Military Planning European Assistance Naval Power

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asia-Pacific Stock Markets Fall on Iran Concerns; Oil Prices DipAsian-Pacific stock markets dropped on Monday as concerns about Iran continued to weigh on investor sentiment, with the US stock futures index dropping 0.1%, despite President Donald Trump's announcement of a delay in the implementation of new strikes against Iran and a slight dip in oil prices. Concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and geopolitical tensions also fueled the declines. Meanwhile, inflation concerns drove up yields, with the 30-year Treasury yield hitting an all time high since 2023.

Read more »

American-Iran Talks Enter Critical Stage, Trump Keeps Military Option on the Table Amid Prospect of DealThe United States and Iran are negotiating, with both sides reportedly showing signs of a potential agreement. However, US President Donald Trump threatens to launch a military strike against Iran if Tehran does not comply with US demands, despite the postponement of a planned missile strike. After Iran sent a new peace proposal to the US, Trump orders the US military to hold off on a planned missile strike but maintains readiness for a large-scale attack.

Read more »

Trump to Attend G7 Summit in France, Despite Disputes on Various Issues, Including Iran War and TariffsAccording to Agence France-Presse, US President Trump will attend the G7 Summit in France in mid-June, coming despite differences with allies on various issues, including the Iran war and tariffs.

Read more »

Militarily and Geopolitically Motivated War between Iran, US and Israel, its impact on TurkeyIn a report issued by the Turkish National Intelligence Academy (MGHA) titled 'Military and Geopolitical Impact of the Ongoing War between Iran, US and Israel and Its Impact on Turkey', it was emphasized that the ongoing war between Iran, the US, and Israel has far-reaching consequences for Turkey in terms of military and geopolitical dynamics. The report highlighted that the war has led to significant transformations in modern warfare terms, regional security balances, and strategic priorities of Turkey.

Read more »

Winter-King OPEC Thieves OPEC Oil Trader Raised the Malta Flag and Passed through the Strait of Hormuz to the Iraqi Territorial Waters (Archives - Reuters)The price of oil decreased by 3 percent on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump once again said that the war with Iran would end quickly. However, investors are still worried about the results of the peace talks amid the ongoing turmoil in oil exports from the Middle East.

Read more »

ترامب يعطي 'فرصة أخيرة' للمفاوضات مع إيران، ويطالب بفتح مضيق هرمزPresident Donald Trump announces he will give Iran 'one last chance' for negotiations and demands immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz, while expressing confidence in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's support for any path the US takes regarding Iran.

Read more »