Thousands of Albanians Protest against a Large-Scale Resort Project by Jared Kushner

Thousands of Albanians protested against a large-scale resort project by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, in a sensitive environmental area on the Adriatic Sea coast. The project, valued at €1.4 billion or approximately $1.6 billion, is being developed by Infinity Partners, an investment firm affiliated with Kushner, on an island near Albanian beaches and an underdeveloped coastal strip near the protected 'Viasa-Narta' area, which is home to flamingos, storks, and marine life. Environmental activists oppose the project, claiming it will affect hundreds of hectares of pristine beaches, while developers insist they will proceed responsibly.

خرج آلاف الألبان إلى شوارع العاصمة تيرانا، الثلاثاء، احتجاجاً على مشروع سياحي ضخم تنفذه شركة مرتبطة بجاريد كوشنر، صهر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، في منطقة حساسة بيئياً على ساحل البحر الأدرياتيكي.

وتبلغ قيمة المشروع نحو 1.4 مليار يورو، أي ما يعادل 1.6 مليار دولار، وتقوده شركة "أفينيتي بارتنرز" الاستثمارية التابعة لكوشنر، على جزيرة قبالة سواحل ألبانيا وشريط ساحلي غير مطور قرب منطقة "فيوسا-نارتا" المحمية، وهي أرض رطبة تؤوي طيور الفلامنغو والفقمات ومواقع تعشيش السلاحف البحرية. ويعارض ناشطون بيئيون المشروع، معتبرين أنه سيؤثر على مئات الهكتارات من الشواطئ البكر، بينما يؤكد المطورون أنهم سيمضون قدماً بطريقة مسؤولة.

إيدي راما، حاملين مجسمات قابلة للنفخ لطيور الفلامنغو ولافتات كتب عليها "الأمة ليست للبيع" و"لا أريد ألبانيا مثل دبي". وبدأت الاحتجاجات من السكان المحليين ومنظمات غير ربحية بعدما أقام المطورون أسواراً كبيرة من الأسلاك الشائكة في الموقع المقترح للمشروع في زفيرنيتس قرب فلورا. وتجمع مئات الأشخاص هناك ووقعت صدامات مع حراس خاصين السبت، ما أسفر عن إصابة بعضهم، بحسب شاهد من رويترز.

وكان كوشنر قد أعلن خطط بناء المنتجع عام 2024 ضمن استثمار أوسع شمل أيضاً مقر قيادة عسكرياً سابقاً في العاصمة الصربية





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Jared Kushner Infinity Partners Resort Project Albania Adriatic Sea Protected Area Environmental Activists Responsible Development

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