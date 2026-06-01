The Uniqueness of Saudi Arabia's Approach to Political Ideologies

The article explores the unique approach of Saudi Arabia to political ideologies, highlighting the kingdom's ability to distinguish between necessary reforms and destructive ideologies, and its decision to build its state and society from within its historical, religious, and social foundations rather than importing foreign models.

في كتاب "المملكة", لا تبدو السعودية مجرد دولة واجهت خصومًا سياسيين في محيط عربي مضطرب، بل تبدو كيانًا تاريخيًا تعلم مبكرًا أن الخطر الأكبر لا يأتي دائمًا من الجيوش الخارجية، بل من الأفكار التي تدخل المجتمع باسم التحرير، ثم تنتهي بتفكيك الدولة باسم الثورة.

أهمية قراءة روبرت ليسي هنا أنها تكشف، بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة، أن المملكة عاشت في القرن العشرين وسط عواصف فكرية وسياسية كبرى: القومية العربية، الناصرية، البعث، الشيوعية، الثورة الإيرانية، الإسلام السياسي، والانقلابات العسكرية التي اجتاحت عددًا من الدول العربية. هذه التيارات لم تكن مجرد شعارات فكرية، بل كانت مشاريع للسيطرة على الدولة والمجتمع، لأنها حملت معها تصورًا جديدًا للسلطة يقوم على الحزب، والعسكر، والجماهير، والخطاب التعبوي، وتصفية الخصوم، وإعادة تشكيل المجتمع من فوق





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Saudi Arabia Political Ideologies Building State And Society Distinguishing Between Reforms And Destructive Historical Religious And Social Foundations

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