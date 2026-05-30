The Saudi Journey: Lessons in Managing Crowds and Providing Care

The Hajj, a significant annual event, brings together millions of pilgrims from diverse backgrounds and languages. The Saudi government and various government, security, health, and service agencies collaborate to ensure a safe, comfortable, and organized pilgrimage experience. The slogan 'hayaikum Allah' is more than a welcome; it's a testament to the Kingdom's commitment to serving pilgrims and upholding the sanctity of the holy sites.

في كل عام ومع توافد ملايين الحجاج إلى الأراضي المقدسة، يقف الإنسان متأملا هذا المشهد العظيم؛ طرق تمتلئ بالحشود، وخدمات تعمل بدقة، وتنظيم يبعث على الطمأنينة، ويتساءل في داخله: وكيف يجتمع ملايين البشر من مختلف اللغات والثقافات في مكانٍ واحد بهذا الانسياب والتنظيم؟

ومع موسم كل حج، تتكشف منظومةٌ ضخمة من العمل والتخطيط تقودها وزارة الحج والعمرة بالتعاون مع مختلف الجهات الحكومية والأمنية والصحية والخدمية؛ لتبقى رحلة الحج تجربة آمنة وميسرة تليق بضيوف الرحمن. ثم تخيل أنك حاج جاء من مكان بعيد يحمل الشوق والدعاء والتعب، ما الذي ستشعر به حين تسمعها؟ ولهذا لم يكن اختيار شعار 'حياكم الله' مجرد عبارة ترحيبية، بل رسالة إنسانية تعبّر عن روح الكرم السعودي وشرف خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، منذ لحظة وصولهم إلى المملكة وحتى انتهاء رحلتهم الإيمانية.

من هنا يبرز شعار 'حياكم الله' كامتداد لقيمة تاريخية حملتها المملكة منذ تأسيسها، وهي شرف خدمة ضيوف الرحمن والعناية بالحرمين الشريفين. منذ توحيد المملكة على يد الملك عبدالعزيز آل سعود أدركت القيادة السعودية أن خدمة الحجاج ليست مهمة إدارية فحسب، بل مسؤولية دينية وإنسانية عظيمة، تستوجب توفير الأمن والرعاية والتنظيم لضمان أداء المناسك بكل يسر وطمأنينة. فبدأت منذ ذلك الوقت رحلة التطوير والعناية بالمشاعر المقدسة، حتى أصبحت منظومة الحج اليوم نموذجا عالميا في إدارة الحشود والخدمات الإنسانية والتقنية.

وقد سار ملوك المملكة تباعا على هذا النهج، واضعين خدمة الحجاج في مقدمة أولوياتهم





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