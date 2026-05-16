Recent medical research has shown that the lungs have remarkable capacity to heal themselves after quitting smoking, giving former smokers a real opportunity to regain a significant part of their respiratory health, although some damage may remain permanent. According to the 'Guardian', Dr Charlotte Dean, Head of the Development and Lung Disease Group at Imperial College London, stated that the old belief that the lungs cannot regenerate is no longer accurate, as the lungs are capable of significant recovery upon quitting smoking.

أكدت أبحاث طبية حديثة أن الرئتين تمتلكان قدرة ملحوظة على إصلاح نفسيهما بعد الإقلاع عن التدخين، ما يمنح المدخنين السابقين فرصة حقيقية لاستعادة جزء كبير من صحتهم التنفسية، رغم أن بعض الأضرار قد تظل دائمة.

ووفقًا لصحيفة 'الغارديان', أوضحت رئيسة مجموعة تطوير وأمراض الرئة في إمبريال كوليدج لندن الدكتورة شارلوت دين أن الاعتقاد القديم بأن الرئتين لا يمكنهما التجدد لم يعد دقيقًا، مشيرة إلى أن الرئتين قادرتان على التعافي بدرجة كبيرة عند التوقف عن التدخين. وقال: يتسبب التدخين في أضرار مستمرة لأنسجة الرئة، لكن الجهاز التنفسي يتمتع بطبيعة بيولوجية مرنة تطورت لمواجهة التلوث والفايروسات والبكتيريا، نظرًا إلى أهميته الحيوية لاستمرار الحياة.

تمتلك الرئتين قدرة طبيعية على إصلاح الأنسجة المتضررة، لكن هذه القدرة ليست بلا حدود، إذ إن التعرض المستمر للسموم الناتجة عن التدخين أو التدخين الإلكتروني يفوق أحيانًا قدرة الجسم على الإصلاح. ورغم التحسن الكبير الممكن بعد الإقلاع، شددت دين على أن التوقف عن التدخين لا يمحو جميع الأضرار السابقة بالكامل، إذ يكون التدخين قد تسبب بالفعل في طفرات جينية أو تلف دائم في الأنسجة، ما يزيد من احتمالات الإصابة بسرطان الرئة أو التدهور الصحي مع التقدم في العمر.

وأكدت أن الاستجابة تختلف من شخص لآخر، فبعض الأفراد يمتلكون قدرة أكبر على التجدد، بينما يكون آخرون أكثر عرضة للإصابة بأضرار مزمنة. ونصح الخبراء بالإقلاع عن التدخين في أقرب وقت ممكن؛ لأن قدرة الرئة على الإصلاح تتراجع تدريجيًا مع التقدم في السن، تمامًا كما تقل كفاءة التئام العظام لدى كبار السن، مشددة على أهمية اتباع نمط حياة صحي بعد الإقلاع، خصوصًا من خلال ممارسة الرياضة بانتظام، موضحة أن النشاط البدني يساعد على تحسين كفاءة الرئتين وزيادة القدرة على تبادل الغازات وتوصيل الأكسجين إلى أنحاء الجسم بشكل أفضل.

ويؤكد هذا التوجه الطبي أن الإقلاع عن التدخين، مهما تأخر، يظل خطوة حاسمة لتحسين الصحة العامة وإبطاء تدهور وظائف الرئة، لكنه لا ينبغي أن يُنظر إليه كوسيلة لتبرير التدخين، بل كفرصة أخيرة لتقليل الخسائر الصحية





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lungs Healing Smoking Damage Capacity Regeneration Health Healthcare Research Lung Disease Smoking Cessation Exercise Lifestyle Health Improvement Lung Health Lung Function Lung Disease Prevention Lung Health Benefits Lung Health Risks Lung Health Risks And Benefits Lung Health And Smoking Lung Health And Exercise Lung Health And Lifestyle Lung Health And Healthcare Lung Health And Research Lung Health And Smoking Cessation Lung Health And Exercise Lung Health And Lifestyle Lung Health And Healthcare Lung Health And Research Lung Health And Smoking Cessation Lung Health And Exercise Lung Health And Lifestyle Lung Health And Healthcare Lung Health And Research

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US-China Summit: Tensions Over Iran War and Energy SecurityThe US-China summit, held amidst a complex international landscape of military and political tensions, focused on the repercussions of the ongoing war between the US and Iran. The conflict has significantly altered the balance of power in the Middle East, transforming it into a battleground for a global power struggle between the US and China. The two leaders agreed to maintain the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure global energy security, but their differing views on the transformation of the waterway into a permanent military zone and the freedom of navigation were starkly evident.

Read more »

ANOMIE AND MEDIOCRACY: THE DEPRESSED STATE OF MORALE IN A SOCIETY DEFILED BY THE CULT OF THE POWERFULA society plagued by the devaluation of moral values, where power and selfishness reign supreme. The protagonist raises his stature by exploiting others, displaying no conscience or concern for the greater good. He may have a 'genius' level intellect, but he lacks any foresight towards true reform or enlightenment. This makes him a villain but also one who believes that his corruption is somehow justified by his 'success' and self-proclaimed 'smarts'.

Read more »

France provides Egypt with advanced Metzer missilesThis news indicates a strategic shift in the balance of power in the Middle East as France has delivered advanced Metzer missiles to Egypt, which may redefine the concept of Israeli air superiority and enhance Egypt's defensive capabilities.

Read more »

University Showdown in Iraq: College Engineering Grades Turn DeadlyIn a shocking turn of events, the dean of a university in Baghdad refused to pass a failing student enrolled in the engineering department, sparking a deadly conflict between the dean, university administrators, and influential individuals who wielded the threat of violence and firearms. This dispute escalated into a violent standoff when the dean's decision was seen as a challenge to their control, ultimately culminating in the dean receiving a second bomb threat and an attempt on his life. This crisis poses the critical question of whether educational institutions can withstand the pressure of power struggles and continued encroachment on their autonomy when students' grades become the battleground.

Read more »

British Political Turmoil Escalates: Crisis in Labour Party Against Starmer, Implied Vice-Regal BuzzBritain's political scene is increasingly chaotic as the Labour Party's pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer intensifies, despite electoral losses and internal rifts that have led newspapers to describe the country as enduring a prolonged period of 'chronic instability.' 'The Times' sees the frequent changes of Prime Ministers as akin to regular 'weather' for toppling leaders, weakening Britain's international image and reflecting deep-seated economic and political crises. 'Político' views the Labour Party's internal strife as a coordinated attempt to unseat Starmer, with 96 MPs demanding his resignation. By contrast, 'Financial Times' sees an incipient power struggle without a clear end, as the frontrunners vying for his succession include Andy Burnham, Jeremy Hunt, and Angela Rayner, reflecting internal divisions over swift governance versus potential political turmoil. 'The Times' critiques the use of democracy for ideological purposes over clear popular mandate.

Read more »