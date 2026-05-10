The Impact of Emergency Circumstances on Construction Contracts in Saudi Arabia

A legal study of a master's thesis that discusses the impact of extraordinary circumstances on construction contracts in Saudi Arabia. The thesis highlights that construction contracts, although they are an institution to manage obligations, are not immune to the impact of changing circumstances. It also differentiates between the Emergency Circumstances and the Force Majeure, focusing on the legal implications of each and its impact on the contract balance.

تتناول الدراسة القانونية لأقوال الماجستير والتي تحسب أن آخر تحديث لها هو يوم 10 مايو 2026 الساعة 19:01 ET حول تأثير الظروف الطارئة على عقود المقاولات في السعودية والدراسة تشرح أن عقد المقاولة يقوم على مبدأ اللزوم حيث يتم تعديله أو خلل توازنه الاقتصادي بسبب أحداث استثنائية مثل الكوارث الطبيعية، والتغيرات الاقتصادية الحادة، والقرارات التنظيمية المفاجئة.

وتوضح الدراسة الاختلاف بين الظرف الاستثنائي وقوة القاهرة في تأثيرهما على العقد، وتبيّن الصور الرئيسية للظروف الطارئة وهي التغيير الحاد في قيمة المواد والتي يمكن أن تؤدي إلى ارتفاع غير متوقع في التكاليف، قرار إداري بإيقاف البناء أو تعليق المشروع، الكوارث الطبيعية والتي يمكن أن تعيق التنفيذ أو تجعله غير ممكن، فضلا عنقضايا أخرى





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Construction Contracts Contract Law Emergency Circumstances Force Majeure Construction Contracts In Saudi Arabia

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