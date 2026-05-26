The Hajj reinforces the concept of development linked to values; giving, organization, serving humanity, respect for diversity, all real development principles practiced on the ground during this special season. The greatest thing we can learn from Hajj is that success is not achieved only through projects, but also through the ability to manage people, build cohesion, and turn service into a message, and work into an impact that remains in the world's memory before the memory of the pilgrim. Always, information has been important in human history, as information gives rise to questions that open wide horizons for humanity and add to its stock...In life, wisdom is not measured by the number of things we understand or expect, but by the way we deal with facts after they are revealed to us.

الحج يرسخ مفهوم التنمية المرتبطة بالقيم؛ فالعطاء، والتنظيم، وخدمة الإنسان، واحترام التنوع، كلها مبادئ تنموية حقيقية تُمارس على أرض الواقع خلال هذا الموسم العظيم. إن أعظم ما يمكن أن نتعلمه من الحج تنمويًا أن النجاح لا يتحقق فقط بالمشروعات، بل بالقدرة على إدارة الإنسان، وبناء التكامل، وتحويل الخدمة إلى رسالة، والعمل إلى أثر يبقى في ذاكرة العالم قبل ذاكرة الحاج.

لطالما كانت المعلومات ذات أهمية كبيرة في التاريخ البشري، فمن المعلومات تولد تساؤلات تفتح آفاقاً واسعة للإنسان وتضيف إليه مخزونًا... في الحياة، لا تُقاس الحكمة بعدد الأشياء التي نفهمها أو نتوقعها، بل بالطريقة التي نتعامل بها مع الحقائق بعد أن تتكشف أمامنا. ولعل من... من كرم الله وفضله على المسلمين أن جعل لهم مواسم للطاعات يكثرون فيها من العمل الصالح ويتنافسون فيه، والسعيد من اغتنم هذه المواسم.

ومن... يُقال، والعهدة على الراوي - الذي هو أنا طبعًا - إن كبشًا يمنيًا حصل صبيحة العيد على الجنسية السويسرية، بعد أن شاهد برفقة صاحبه عبر... الأمان الوظيفي من أهم العوامل التي تسهم في بناء الدول، وتساعد في نهضتها وديمومتها، وتؤثر في استقرار المجتمعات وتقدّمها، فهو لا... في السنوات الأخيرة، أصبح شاي الكرك واحدا من أكثر المشروبات انتشارا في دول الخليج العربي، حيث ارتبط بالحياة اليومية في المقاهي...

في ظل التحولات المتسارعة التي يشهدها العالم، لم يعد الاستثمار في الموارد التقليدية كافيا لبناء مستقبل مستدام، بل أصبح الاستثمار في..





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Hajj Development Values Giving Organization Serving Humanity Respect For Diversity Information Wisdom Investment Resources Tradition Change Investment In Resources Investment In Future Investment In Sustainability Investment In Development

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