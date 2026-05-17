The Hope of Reversing Global Political Pessimism

The article discusses the global political pessimism and the potential for a turnaround. It highlights the role of three key leaders - Putin, Netanyahu, and Trump - in fostering this pessimism and the need for positive signs to reverse it.

في جولتنا بين الصحف اليوم نطالع كيف يمكن لهذا "التشاؤم الذي يطبع الشعور السياسي العالمي أن يتبدّد"; وما مخاطر قيام منطقة نفوذ صينية في آسيا؛ وأخيراً لماذا يبعث وصول أمثال نايجل فاراج لرئاسة الحكومة البريطانية على القلق؟

نبدأ من الغارديان البريطانية ومقال بعنوان "هناك أمل يلوح في الأفق: قُوى ترامب ونتنياهو وبوتين بدأت تخور"، بقلم سايمون تيسدال، المختص في الشؤون الخارجية في الصحيفة. ورصد الكاتب حالة عامة من الإحباط والقلق تسود بين شعوب الدول الغربية بشأن السياسات السائدة وصعود التيارات المتطرفة سواء في اليمين أو اليسار؛ وبشأن الصراعات القائمة سواء في أوروبا أو في الشرق الأوسط – وما أدتْ إليه تلك الأحوال من ركود اقتصادي وفساد وإرهاب وعنصرية وأزمة مناخية وغير ذلك من الكوابيس الجماعية.

وبحسب الكاتب، فإن التشاؤم الحاد أصبح طابعاً يسود الشعور السياسي في أوروبا وبدرجة أقلّ حدّة في أمريكا الشمالية، تجمعهم في ذلك خيبة الأمل في الديمقراطية وسخط على الساسة والسياسات. وتساءل الكاتب: كيف يمكن لهذا الطوفان من التشاؤم وغياب الأمل أن ينقلب؟ ورأى أنه لكي يحدث ذلك، هناك حاجة إلى إشارات إيجابية، مشيراً إلى بوادر ظهرتْ بالفعل تبعث على التفاؤل في ثلاث دول هي روسيا، وإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة – كونها أساسية على المسرح السياسي العالمي، لا سيما في السنوات الـ10 الماضية.

ورأى صاحب المقال في كل من بوتين، ونتنياهو وترامب "فرساناً ثلاثة رئيسيين لهذا الطوفان"





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Global Political Pessimism Putin Netanyahu Trump Reversing Pessimism Positive Signs Russia Israel United States Global Power Dynamics Global Politics Global Trends Global Challenges Global Cooperation Global Governance Global Economy Global Security Global Environment Global Health Global Education Global Culture Global Peace Global Justice Global Prosperity Global Sustainability Global Innovation Global Inclusion Global Diversity Global Cooperation Global Governance Global Economy Global Security Global Environment Global Health Global Education Global Culture Global Peace Global Justice Global Prosperity Global Sustainability Global Innovation Global Inclusion Global Diversity

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