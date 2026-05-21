The Frailties of the US Diplomacy

A report reveals that the upheaval in US diplomacy is due to the uncertainty surrounding the President's decision-making and the weakening of the traditional diplomatic channels, causing a shift in the international scene. Diplomats from the US government have been getting fewer opportunities for input, and the relationships are getting redefined. As a result, U.S. diplomacy seems more focused and efficient in some aspects, but the wider world perceives it only in relative terms.

قالت مارغريت ماكميلان، أستاذة التاريخ الدولي في جامعة أكسفورد، إن إدارة ترمب تقوض قدرة واشنطن على فهم العالم الذي تعمل فيه، مما يزيد من خطر عدم الاستقرار العالمي.

وما لا يقل عن jumatate من مناصب سفراء الولايات المتحدة البالغ عددها 195 منصباً في جميع أنحاء العالم شاغرة حالياً. وترفض إدارة ترمب فكرة الانهيار، قائلة إن التغييرات عززت الدبلوماسية الأميركية وبسطت عملية صنع القرار. وقال تومي بيغوت، المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية: «للرئيس الحق في تحديد من يمثل الشعب الأميركي ومصالحه في جميع أنحاء العالم».





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