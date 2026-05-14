The Evolution of Entertainment in Saudi Arabia: A Decade of Transformation

The news text highlights the significant transformation that the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia has undergone over the past ten years, thanks to the establishment of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). It discusses how the GEA has transformed the entertainment landscape, from limited options to a diverse range of events, seasons, cultural and tourism projects. The news text also highlights the impact of the GEA on the economy, society, and culture of the Kingdom, emphasizing the importance of entertainment as a vital component of quality of life and social and economic development.

تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب قبل عشرة أعوام لم يكن قطاع الترفيه في المملكة العربية السعودية يحظى بالحضور اللافت الذي نشهده اليوم، وكانت الخيارات الترفيهية حينذاك محدودة مقارنة بما وصلت إليه المملكة حالياً من تنوع في الفعاليات والمواسم والمشروعات الثقافية والسياحية، ومع تأسيس الهيئة العامة للترفيه بدأت مرحلة جديدة من الترفيه في المملكة أعادت رسم مفهوم الترفيه ذاته، ليس بوصفه نشاطاً جانبياً، بل باعتباره جزءاً مهماً وجوهرياً من جودة الحياة والتنمية الاجتماعية والاقتصادية في المملكة.

على مدى عشرة أعوام استطاعت الهيئة أن تحقّق نقلة نوعية في المشهد الترفيهي داخل المملكة، من خلال إطلاق المواسم الكبرى والفعاليات العالمية واستقطاب العروض الفنية والثقافية والرياضية التي جذبت ملايين الزوّار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وقد أصبح قطاع الترفيه حالياً واحداً من أبرز القطاعات التي تعكس حجم التحوّل الذي تشهده المملكة في ظل رؤية السعودية 2030.

تأسست الهيئة في وقت كانت فيه المملكة تتجه نحو تنويع الاقتصاد ورفع جودة الحياة، وهو ما جعل الترفيه أحد العناصر المهمة في بناء مجتمع أكثر حيوية، ومنذ انطلاقها عمدت الهيئة لتأسيس قطاع ترفيه متطور بشكل احترافي، من خلال إقامة الفعاليات الموسمية والمهرجانات والحفلات والعروض العالمية، ودعم المسرح والفنون والثقافة والأنشطة العائلية، كما ساهمت هذه الأنشطة في تغيير الصورة التقليدية عن الترفيه، وأصبحت المملكة وجهة تستقطب الزوّار والسياح الباحثين عن التجارب المتنوعة.

ولعل أبرز ما يميّز تجربة الهيئة العامة للترفيه هو قدرتها على الوصول إلى مختلف فئات المجتمع؛ حيث تتنوع فعالياتها بما يتناسب مع متطلبات وأذواق العائلات والشباب والأطفال، إضافة إلى اهتمامها بالموروث الثقافي والتراث المحلي، وقد انعكس تطور قطاع الترفيه بشكل واضح على الاقتصاد الوطني، حيث أسهم في خلق فرص عمل جديدة للشباب السعودي في مجالات متعددة مثل التنظيم والإدارة والإعلام والتسويق والسياحة والضيافة، وغدت المواسم الترفيهية والفعاليات الكبرى مصدراً لتنشيط الأسواق ورفع معدلات الإنفاق السياحي، إلى جانب جذب الاستثمارات المحلية والعالمية.

وعلى الجانب الاجتماعي لعبت الهيئة دوراً مهماً في تعزيز جودة الحياة داخل المملكة، إذ وفرت خيارات متنوعة للترفيه داخل العديد من المدن السعودية، بعد أن كان العديد من المواطنين يسافرون إلى الخارج بحثاً عن الأنشطة الترفيهية، ومنحت المجتمع مساحة أوسع للتفاعل والمشاركة في الأنشطة الثقافية والفنية والرياضية، ومن اللافت أيضاً أن نجاح الهيئة لم يقتصر على تنظيم الفعاليات فقط، بل امتد إلى صناعة صورة جديدة للمملكة أمام العالم، فالمواسم الكبرى التي شهدتها مدن المملكة خلال السنوات الماضية لاقت اهتماماً إعلامياً عالمياً واسعاً، وأسهمت في إبراز حجم التطور الذي تشهده السعودية في مختلف المجالات.

ورغم الإنجازات الكبيرة التي تحقّقت خلال عقد واحد، فإن المرحلة المقبلة تبدو أكثر طموحاً، خاصة مع استمرار تنفيذ المشروعات السياحية والترفيهية العملاقة التي تهدف إلى جعل المملكة واحدة من أبرز الوجهات العالمية في قطاع الترفيه والسياحة، وهو ما يعكس إيمان القيادة بأهمية الاستثمار في الإنسان وفي جودة حياته، باعتبارهما أساس التنمية الحقيقية. وبعد مرور عشرة أعوام على تأسيس الهيئة العامة للترفيه، يمكن القول إن المملكة لم تشهد فقط تطوراً في قطاع الترفيه، بل شهدت تحوّلاً ثقافياً واجتماعياً واقتصادياً عميقاً ومتكاملاً، فالترفيه اليوم أصبح جزءاً أساسياً من الحياة اليومية في المملكة، وعنصراً أصيلاً في بناء مجتمع أكثر حيوية وسعادة، وهو ما يجعل تجربة الهيئة واحدة من أبرز قصص النجاح التي رافقت مسيرة التحوّل الوطني في المملكة العربية السعودية





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Entertainment Sector In Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Transformation Of Entertainment Landscape Impact On Economy Society And Culture Investment In Human Capital And Quality Of Lif

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