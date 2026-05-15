The Constitutional Crisis in Tunisia and Its Diplomatic Implications

The news text discusses the political turmoil and constitutional crisis in Tunisia, particularly focusing on the constitutional amendments made under the presidency of Kais Saied. The article highlights the ideological shift from a corrective path to a transitional one, aiming to establish a new republic. It also raises questions about the loyalty and accountability of the executive towards the constitution and the citizens, as well as the impact of the shift on the Tunisian-African relations, especially with regard to South Saharan countries.

بصرف النظر عن المواقف المختلفة من مسارات سردية \"تصحيح المسار\" ومآلاتها، فإن الإجراءات الرئاسية يوم 25 تموز/ يوليو 2021 كانت تستمد شرعيتها - على الأقل عند مناصريها - من الفصل الثمانين من الدستور، ذلك الفصل الذي يكون تفعيله معللا سياسيا وشعبيا ب\"تأمين عودة السير الطبيعي لدواليب الدولة في أقرب الآجال\".

ولكنّ الرئيس حوّل\"تصحيح المسار\" من\"مرحلة استثنائية\" إلى مرحلة انتقالية تؤسس لجمهورية جديدة تنسف محصول\"عشرية الانتقال الديمقراطي\". إننا أمام سردية سياسية تعتبر نفسها سردية\"ثورية\" وترى في الديمقراطية التمثيلية وأجسامها الوسيطة\"خطرا جاثما\" يجب مواجهته - أ أو على الأقل تحييده - لبناء الديمقراطية المباشرة/المجالسية وإعادة هيبة الدولة والدفاع عنها ضد كل الكيانات والخطابات التي تتعارض مع\"حرب التحرير الوطني\". في الفقه والقانون الوضعي هناك قاعدة تقول بأن الشخص ملزم بما ألزم به نفسه من عقود وإقرارات.

وفي أي نظام يعترف بالإرادة الشعبية وبصناديق الاقتراع، فإن الفاعل السياسي ملزم ب\"وعوده\" لقاعدته الانتخابية ثم لعموم المواطنين، وهو التزام يكون مستقرّه في مناخ ديمقراطي شفاف وغير متلاعب به هو إعادة الانتخاب أو التغيير عبر صناديق الاقتراع. إننا أمام قاعدة أساسية\"نظريا\" في الديمقراطية التمثيلية وكذلك في الديمقراطية المجالsiques/المباشرة، ولكن استقراء الواقع ينبئنا بوجاهة النقد الذي وجهه\"الخبير الدستوري\" قيس سعيد للديمقراطية التمثيلية التي هيمن عليها المال السياسي الفاسد والصفقات المشبوهة بين الأحزاب وباقي الأجسام الوسيطة.

ولا شك عندنا في أنّ الحكم الذي أصدره الرئيس على الأجسام الوسيطة بأنها جزء من\"الخطر الجاثم\" على البلاد، هو ماشرعن عنده\"تصحيح المسار\" القائم على منطق البديل لا على منطق الشريك. رغم أن الرئيس أرسى دستورا يسمح ب\"سحب الوكالة\" من ممثلي\"الوظيفة التشريعية\" فإنه قدحصّن نفسه ضد هذا المبدأ، بل ضد أي محاسبة ومساءلة من لدن النواب.

بعيدا عن الصراعات السياسوية التي تشغل النخب بمختلف مواقفها من تصحيح المسار، فإن الانتقال من النظام البرلماني المعدّل إلى النظام الرئاسوي يجعل من المشروع دستوريا وسياسيا وأخلاقيا مساءلة\"صاحب المشروع\" عن مدى التزامه بما ألزم به نفسه من عودة السير الطبيعي لدواليب الدولة (في ظل دستور 2014)، وكذلك أن يسألوه عن محصول\"حرب التحرير\" (بعد إرساء الدستور الحالي سنة 2022). ويتمثل هذا الالتزام في المستوى الدبلوماسي، وخاصة فيما يتعلق بالعلاقات التونسية-الأفريقية.

وهو سؤال تزداد أهميته بسبب التغيرات الجغرافية والمعرفية والصدامات السياسية الحاصلة جنوب الصحراء وكذلك بسبب القمة الفرنسية الأفريقية التي انعقدت مؤخرا في العاصمة الكينية نيروبي تحت شعار\"تمضي قُدُما\". نظريا، فإن مركزة السلطة في ظل الدستور الجديد تسمح للرئيس بسلطات كبيرة سواء في إدارة الشأن الداخلي أو في هندسة العلاقات الخارجية بصورة تسمح بالعودة للسير الطبيعي لدواليب الأجهزة الرسمية على الأقل في حدها الأدنى.

ولكنّ هذا التوجه يحتاج إلى ما يتجاوز النوايا والعقيدة الديبلوماسية الجديدة التي نشك في توفرها لدى من يتحكمون في هندسة السياسات الخارجية. لا شك عندنا في أنّ غياب\"النخب البديلة\" في مشروع\"تصحيح المسار\" جعل الرئيس عاجزا عن إدارة السياسات الداخلية والخيارات الخارجية بعيدا عن الدولة العميقة أو النخب الإدارية الموروثة من نظام المخلوع، وهو وضع قد يفسر جزئيا عدد الشغورات في الكثير من المناصب داخليا وخارجيا.





Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tunisia Kais Saied Presidential Transition Electoral Pact Electoral Promises Political Accountability Diplomatic Relations South Saharan Countries

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