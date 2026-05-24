The article discusses the confusion between impact and influence and the distinction between the league and elite teams. It highlights the importance of understanding the elite teams and their role in Saudi football.

خلط كبير وقع فيه من لا يفرق بين الأثر والتأثير، وفرق أكبر يقع فيه من يضع الدوري بجوار النخبتين، ولا أود أن أبحر في هذا الجانب لكي لا أسمع من يقول «لاتنه عن خلق وتأتي بمثله» بقدر ما أصحح مفاهيم لم تتداول إلا بعد أن حقق الأهلي النخبتين.

فمثلاً النسخة الأولى وجدت تقليلا من الاتحاديين رأينا تصحيحه عملياً في نخبة هذا العام، بعد أن شارك الاتحاد وغادر كما غادر النصر قبله في النسخة الماضية، وهذا تأكيد المؤكد بالنسبة للأهلي الذي حمل لواء الدفاع عن الكرة السعودية وكان على قدر كبير من المسؤولية. النصراويون بعد أن توجوا ببطولة الدوري هذا العام تركوا منجزهم وذهبوا إلى بطل النخبتين قالوا وقالوا، وهذا جزء مما قالوا وعلى طريقة خواطر الزميل عدنان جستنية التي وحشتنا يا ليتهم ما قالوا.

من أقوالهم: النخبة ضعيفة جداً لا ترقى إلى كأس الخليج ولا إلى دوري يلو مع أنهم في النسخة الأولى غادروا من كواساكي الذي خسر النهائي أمام الأهلي ولا أدري هل نسوا أم تناسوا. المشكلة أن النصر الذي يقلل أنصاره من النخبتين خسر آسيا (2) التي لا ترقى إلى بطولة النخبة لا شكلاً ولا مضموناً.

وآسيا (2) التي خسرها النصر هي الأصغر والأقل، وهي التي لو شارك فيها العلا أو الدرعية أو أبها لحققها ولا أقول ذلك تقليلاً من الثلاثة بل تأكيد أن النصر خسر الأضعف ويقلل من الأقوى، وهذه لا استثناء وليست قاعدة بل (.... ) أكملوا ما بين القوسين لتصل الرسالة إلى من ينتظرها.. وإن ما وصلت فهذه مشكلتهم وليست مشكلة النخبوي. النخبتان درس يجب أن تستوعبوه قبل أن تقللوا منه كدرس مهم لكل من عجز أن يأتي بمثله.

مشكلة أحد الأصدقاء أنه يعتقد بأنه «ختّم الثقافة» -كما يقال بالعامية- وهو في الحقيقة «مدعي» تحت تأثير «الوعي السطحي» كما في الرأي النفسي التطوري، ويمثل «التعصب» عند نيتشه، والذي هو مرحلة متأخرة تأتي بعد «الوعي السطحي». ‏«التعصب إن كان غريزة فهو يسبق الوعي، وإن كان مرضًا يأتي بعد الوعي السطحي» كما عند صديقنا





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Impact And Influence Elite Teams League And Elite Teams Saudi Football Understanding The Elite Teams

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