The Challenge of Judging Others

The article discusses the ethical dilemma of hasty judgment and how it is not based on logical criteria but rather fuels unrest and leads to negative emotions. It highlights the importance of fairness and impartiality in decision-making and the need to avoid preconceived notions and biases. The story of Imam Abu Hanifa's response to a question about the afterlife is also included to emphasize the importance of refraining from making judgments and leaving the ultimate decision to God.

التسرع في الحكم على الآخرين مشكلة أخلاقية ولا يستند على معايير منطقية بقدر ما يفرز الاضطراب المؤدي إلى شحن النفوس وإثارة البغضاء.

وعندما يحب الإنسان أمرا ما فإنه يحيطه بالعناية والرعاية وإبراز كل جميل يمت إليه بصلة، ويغض الطرف عن أي شيء قد يخدش هذا التصور الجميل، بمعنى أنه لا يذكر مساوئه حتى وإن كانت قليلة، وفي مقابل ذلك فإنه حينما يكره أمرا ما فإنه يبرز كل المساوئ التي ترتبط به ويغض الطرف عن الأشياء الجميلة وإن كانت قليلة، اختلال التوازن في التصور على هذا المنوال يسهم في تحييد الموضوعية وتحجيم دورها لأن التصور سينسحب على الحكم وبالتالي فإن الإنصاف سيغادر مثلما غادرت الأشياء السيئة في التصور الجميل والأشياء الجميلة في التصور السيئ، ولما كان الحكم على الشيء فرعا عن تصوره فإن التصور يسبق الحكم في حال توافر المعطيات المساندة للتصور، وفي ضوء ذلك يكون الحكم، الحرص على إطلاق الأحكام واجب أخلاقي من واقع الأمانة في القول والعمل، روي أنه اجتمعت جنازتا رجل وامرأة ممن ماتوا على معاصٍ كبيرة في مسجد، فسأل الناس الإمام أبا حنيفة عن مصيرهما «الجنة أم النار» ؟

أدرك أبو حنيفة أنه ليس في مقام الحكم على مصائر الخلق ولا يملك مفاتيح الجنة ولا النار، ولم يجعل من نفسه قاضيا على النيات والخواتيم فقال قولته البليغة: أقول فيهما ما قال إبراهيم عليه السلام «فمن تبعني فإنه مني ومن عصاني فإنك غفور رحيم» وأقول فيهما ما قال عيسى عليه السلام «إن تعذبهم فإنهم عبادك وإن تغفر لهم فإنك أنت العزيز الحكيم» وأقول فيهما ما قال نوح عليه السلام «إن حسابهم إلا على ربي لو تشعرون» هكذا ردّ الإمام الأمر إلى الله ووقف عند حدّ عبوديته لله فلم يجزم بمصير ولم يُغلق باب رحمة ولم يتألَّه على الخالق سبحانه وتعالى.

إن أعظم ما يُبتلى به البعض أن يتصدّر للحكم على الآخرين، فيوزّعون الجنة والنار بأهوائهم، ويجعلون من أنفسهم أوصياء على رحمة الله وعدله وهذا مسلك بعيد عن روح الإسلام قريب من الجهل، انتقد ما تشاء من الأفعال والأفكار لكن لا تُقحم نفسك في مصائر الخلق فذلك إلى الله وحده مالك الجنة والنار يفعل ما يشاء بحكمة وعدل، ونحن عبيد نقف عند حدودنا، تكمن المعضلة هنا في تهيئة الخيال المضطرب المهزوز بالدوافع الاستباقية السيئة المبنية على سوء الظن لأرضية تسهم باجترار السيئات، ومن ثم فإن الحكم ليس مكتمل النمو أو بالأحرى خديج لعدم خضوعه للقياسات الموضوعية فضلا عن عدم تحري الدقة بهذا الخصوص، أي أن العملية أحكام مسبقة في الخيال بمعزل عن التثبت، وهكذا يتوارى الإنصاف خلف ظلم نفس صاحبه عندما نأى بها عن التثبت وتحرِّي الدقة، والأمثلة على هيمنة التصور في الأحكام كثيرة، حسن الظن بالناس من صميم الأخلاق لأنه يتوق إلى الأجمل حيال معطيات التحقيق، لذلك تجد التعامل بموجبه يتم بشكل يومي؛ إذ لا يمر يوم إلا وتجد الآلاف بل الملايين من الأمور قد أنجزت بشكل انسيابي، طبقا للمرونة في التعامل وتفعيلا لهذا المبدأ الجميل ألا وهو حسن الظن، والذي يتكئ على ثقة بالغة بالنفس، وأريحية تنم عن رقي في الفكر، وغالبا ما تحدث هذه المسائل من خلال وسائل الاتصال والجوال تحديدا فمجرد عدم الرد تسبق الظنون السيئة الحسنة بكل أسف، وينشغل العقل في التحليل وفق الافتراضات السيئة، وهي أبعد ما تكون عن الواقع، فقد يكون هناك أكثر من سبب لعدم الرد لربما كان الجهاز على وضع الصامت، نائم، مشغول، مريض، العقل الباطن لا يلبث أن يختزن رد الفعل المبدئي ما يشكل إرهاقا معنويا يبيت بالإمكان تجاوزه في حالة التريث والتفاؤل وتحري الدقة، وإذا كان الشك يقطعه اليقين فمن باب أولى قطع دابر الشكوك وبتر الظنون السيئة وإحالة الأحكام إلى قرارات العقل وإحكام السيطرة على المشاعر والتحلي بالحكمة والصبر لكي لا ينخر التسرُّع عمق المسؤولية الأدبية من واقع المحافظة على الإخلاص في القول والعمل، وإتاحة الفرصة للتأمل على نحو يمنح العقل حيزا أوسع بلوغا إلى اختيار القرار الصائب، لأن الصورة قد لا تكتمل من جميع جوانبها في حالة الرؤية الأولى، لذلك كان التريث في هذه المسائل من خصائص الاتزان المؤدي إلى الاستقرار النفسي





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