Texas Man Executed After Legal Battle Over Mental Disability

A man with a history of mental disability was executed in Texas after a legal battle that lasted for years. The execution was carried out on Thursday night, with the victim being a 77-year-old woman.

أصبح رجل قال خبراء من كل من جهة الادعاء ومحامي الدفاع إنه يعاني من إعاقة ذهنية الشخص رقم 600 الذي يتم إعدامه في ولاية تكساس الأميركية منذ عام 1982، حيث نفذ فيه حكم الإعدام مساء الخميس لقتله أستاذة جامعية متقاملة تبلغ من العمر 77 عاما.

المنقسمة قرار وقف التنفيذ بشأن ادعاءات إعاقته، وجاء الإعدام بعد سلسلة من الجهود القانونية في اللحظات الأخيرة من قبل محامي بوسبي في محاولة لإنقاذ حياته بعد أن ألغت المحكمة العليا في البلاد قرار وقف التنفيذ قبل ساعات. كريستيان، ويقول المدعون إنها اختطفت من موقف سيارات تابع لمتجر بقالة في يناير 2004 وتركت لتختنق في صندوق سيارتها بعد لف شريط لاصق حول وجهها.

، لكن المحكمة العليا سمحت بالمضي قدماً في الإعدام بعد إلغاء قرار الوقف يوم الخميس بناء على طلب مكتب المدعي العام في، وفي وقت لاحق من مساء الخميس، طلب محامو بوسبي مرة أخرى من الدائرة الخامسة وقف التنفيذ في الساعة الأخيرة لكن طلبهم قوبل بالرفض على وجه السرعة. وكانت المحكمة العليا قد منعت في عام 2002 إعدام الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة الذهنية، لكنها منحت الولايات بعض الحرية في تقرير كيفية تحديد مثل هذه الإعاقات.

بتنفيذ حكم الإعدام في المدان ريموند جونسون الذي قتل صديقته السابقة وابنتها البالغة من العمر 7 أشهر قبل ما يقرب من 20 عاما. المنقسمة قرار وقف التنفيذ بشأن ادعاءات إعاقته، وجاء الإعدام بعد سلسلة من الجهود القانونية في اللحظات الأخيرة من قبل محامي بوسبي في محاولة لإنقاذ حياته بعد أن ألغت المحكمة العليا في البلاد قرار وقف التنفيذ قبل ساعات.

كريستيان، ويقول المدعون إنها اختطفت من موقف سيارات تابع لمتجر بقالة في يناير 2004 وتركت لتختنق في صندوق سيارتها بعد لف شريط لاصق حول وجهها. ، لكن المحكمة العليا سمحت بالمضي قدماً في الإعدام بعد إلغاء قرار الوقف يوم الخميس بناء على طلب مكتب المدعي العام في، وفي وقت لاحق من مساء الخميس، طلب محامو بوسبي مرة أخرى من الدائرة الخامسة وقف التنفيذ في الساعة الأخيرة لكن طلبهم قوبل بالرفض على وجه السرعة.

وكانت المحكمة العليا قد منعت في عام 2002 إعدام الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة الذهنية، لكنها منحت الولايات بعض الحرية في تقرير كيفية تحديد مثل هذه الإعاقات. بتنفيذ حكم الإعدام في المدان ريموند جونسون الذي قتل صديقته السابقة وابنتها البالغة من العمر 7 أشهر قبل ما يقرب من 20 عاما





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