Texas Man Arrested for Driving Tesla S-Performance Water-Brushing Feature

A man from Texas has been arrested for driving his Tesla S-Performance model into a lake with the specific intention of activating the 'Drive on Water' feature. The police department mentioned that they received calls for a disabled vehicle in the lake, and the arrested driver claimed he deliberately entered the lake to use the 'Drive on Water' feature of his Tesla S-Performance. He was charged with driving a vehicle in a restricted area of the lake, as well as other safety equipment violations.

23 مايو 2026 - 02:40 | آخر تحديث 23 مايو 2026 - 02:40أُلقي القبض على رجل في تكساس بتهمة قيادة سيارته من طراز تسلا سايبرتراك عمدًا إلى بحيرة لاستخدام خاصية «الخوض في المياه» فيها.

وأوضحت شرطة غرايبفاين أن عناصرها استُدعوا إلى بحيرة غرايبفاين شمال تكساس الإثنين لانتشال السيارة التي تركها السائق بعد أن غمرتها المياه وعلقت فيها. وتتيح خاصية «الخوض في المياه» لسيارة سايبرتراك «دخول المسطحات المائية، مثل الأنهار والجداول، والقيادة عبرها» حتى عمق أقصى يبلغ 81.5 سنتيمتر، وفقًا لدليل تسلا الإلكتروني. وأفادت الشرطة بأن السائق اعتُقل بتهمة قيادة مركبة في منطقة مغلقة من البحيرة، إضافة إلى مخالفات أخرى تتعلق بمعدات السلامة المائية.

وتم انتشال السيارة المغمورة جزئيًا من قرب شاطئ الجانب الجنوبي من البحيرة، بمساعدة فريق الإنقاذ المائي التابع لإدارة إطفاء غرايبفاين. وبحسب بيان الشرطة، «أفاد السائق بأنه تعمّد قيادة سيارته إلى البحيرة لاستخدام خاصية» وضع الخوض في المياه «في سيارة سايبرتراك»، وبعد ذلك «تعطلت السيارة ودخلت المياه إليها». وأضاف البيان: «على الرغم من أن السيارة قد تكون قادرة فيزيائيًا على دخول المياه العذبة الضحلة، إلا أن القيام بذلك قد يُثير مخاوف قانونية وأمنية بموجب قانون ولاية تكساس».

وقال كاثرين غابموا، من قسم شرطة غرايبفاين،: «لا نشجع على قيادة السيارة عمدًا إلى الماء». أخيرًا، أكدت الشرطة على أهمية الالتزام بالقواعد والمواصفات المتعلقة بالسيارات الكهربائية من قبل ملاكيها ومزوّدوها بالخدمة، لكي يتمكنوا من الحفاظ على سلامتهم وسلامة الآخرين بشكل عام





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Tesla S-Performance Drive On Water Lake Disable Vehicle Restricted Area Safety Equipment Violations

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