Tensions Rise Between US and Iran as Trump Warns of Time's Up

The political standoff between the US and Iran has entered a new phase of escalation, with President Trump delivering a stern warning to Tehran, stating that 'time is running out'. The news text also mentions talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Iran developments, as well as the Chinese government's concern over the escalating conflict.

دخلت المواجهة السياسية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران مرحلة جديدة من التصعيد، بعدما وجه الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب تحذيرا شديد اللهجة إلى طهران، مؤكدا أن "الوقت ينفد".

في منشور على منصة "تروث سوشال": "بالنسبة إلى إيران، فإن الوقت ينفد، ومن الأفضل لهم أن يتحركوا بسرعة، وإلا فلن يتبقى منهم شيء". وجاءت تصريحات ترامب بعد تقارير أوردتها وسائل إعلام أميركية تحدثت عن مشاورات أجراها مع كبار مساعديه بشأن الخيارات المطروحة إذا استمرت المفاوضات في التعثر، وسط تلميحات إلى احتمال استئناف الضربات الجوية ضد إيران. كان ترامب قد كتب في منشور سابق أن ما يجري في الشرق الأوسط يمثل "الهدوء الذي يسبق العاصفة".

وقال متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الصينية إن "هذا الصراع ما كان ينبغي أن يحدث من الأساس"، مشددا على أن إنهاء الأزمة يصب في مصلحة الولايات المتحدة وإيران والمنطقة والعالم. ومع تصاعد الرسائل المتبادلة بين واشنطن وطهران، تبدو المنطقة أمام مرحلة شديدة الحساسية تتأرجح بين استئناف المفاوضات والانزلاق إلى مواجهة أوسع





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US-Iran Relations Tensions Escalation Warnings Iran Developments Talks Between Trump And Netanyahu Chinese Government's Concern

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ترامب يعود الخيار العسكري ضد إيران إلى الطاولة ويحذر من فرض ضربة أقوى بكثير إذا لم تتحرك طهرانSources indicate that US President Donald Trump has revived the option for military action against Iran, as Tehran remains unmoved in its nuclear program negotiations.

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