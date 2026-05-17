Tensions Flare at US-China Summit in Beijing

The summit between the US and China was marked by a series of security incidents and unusual confrontations between American and Chinese teams, with tensions peaking just before the departure of the US delegation. The incidents included a standoff between US and Chinese security personnel over a US employee carrying a firearm, as well as a journalist being held by Chinese security in the Forbidden City.

شهدت قمة القوى العظمى في بكين سلسلة حوادث أمنية ومواجهات غير مألوفة بين الطواقم الأمريكية والصينية، وسط أجواء من الشك والريبة المتبادلة، بحسب ما نقلته عن وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية.

وبلغت حالة التوتر ذروتها قبيل مغادرة الوفد الأمريكي، بعدما طلب مسؤولون أمريكيون من جميع أفراد الطاقم والصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية "إير فورس ون" تسليم الشارات والدبابيس التي حصلوا عليها من الجانب الصيني خلال الزيارة. وجرى التخلص من تلك الأغراض داخل سلة مهملات أسفل درج الطائرة، إلى جانب الهواتف المحمولة "المخصصة للاستخدام مرة واحدة" التي وُزعت مسبقا على الوفد الأمريكي، خشية تعرضها للتجسس أو الاختراق.

كما تلقى أعضاء الوفد الأمريكي، قبل السفر، تعليمات باستخدام هواتف وأجهزة كمبيوتر قابلة للمسح أو الإتلاف فور انتهاء الزيارة. وتحولت التوترات الأمنية إلى احتكاكات مباشرة خلال زيارة ترامب وشي جين بينغ إلى "معبد السماء" في بكين، بعدما أغلق مسؤولون صينيون غرفة واحتجزوا داخلها مجموعة من المسؤولين والصحفيين الأمريكيين. وصرخ أحد الصحفيين الأمريكيين في وجه الحراس الصينيين قائلا: "نحن في موكب الرئيس، ألا تفهمون؟

", قبل أن يرد مسؤول صيني: "أمننا لا يسمح لكم بالمغادرة". ودفع ذلك المجموعة الأمريكية إلى شق طريقها بالقوة للوصول إلى سيارات موكب ترامب قبل مغادرة الموقع. وقال مسؤول أمريكي خلال الحادثة: "أيها الصحفيون الأمريكيون، نحن نغادر. كونوا لطفاء، لكننا سنغادر.

لا تدهسوا أحدا، ولا تفعلوا بنا ما فعلوه بنا". وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن حديث المسؤول الأمريكي عن "الدوس" جاء في إشارة إلى حادثة وقعت داخل قاعة الشعب الكبرى، بعدما سقط موظف أمريكي أرضا ودُهس وسط تدافع الصحفيين والمسؤولين من الجانبين خلال محاولة توثيق بداية اللقاء بين ترامب وشي.

وفي حادثة أخرى، دخل عناصر الخدمة السرية الأمريكية في جدال استمر نحو نصف ساعة مع مسؤولين صينيين داخل معبد السماء، بسبب رفض الجانب الصيني السماح لأحد العملاء الأمريكيين بالدخول إلى المجمع وهو يحمل سلاحه الشخصي. وأضافت الصحيفة أن الزيارة شهدت أيضا خلافات دبلوماسية متكررة تتعلق بالجداول الزمنية والمواقع والتعديلات المفاجئة على البرنامج.

وأوضحت أن العلاقات بين البلدين تحكمها منذ سنوات قاعدة "المعاملة بالمثل"، وهو ما أدى سابقا إلى مواقف مشابهة، من بينها منع مسؤول في إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن من تناول الإفطار في الصين، بعدما مُنع مسؤول صيني من تناول الغداء في واشنطن. وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن زيارة شي جين بينغ المرتقبة إلى البيت الأبيض في أيلول/سبتمبر المقبل، إلى جانب ثلاث قمم أخرى مخطط لها خلال عام 2026، تنذر بعام مليء بالتوتر والصراع بين طاقمي الزعيمين





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US-China Summit Security Incidents Forbidden City Journalist Held Firearm Incident

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