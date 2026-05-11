Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority Launches Campaign to Raise Public Awareness of Rights and Responsibilities in Electricity Service

The Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority (SARA) launched a campaign to educate consumers about their rights and responsibilities regarding electricity services. SARA updated the electric service jobs manual, which regulates the relationship between consumers and electric service providers, aimed at ensuring fair and transparent delivery of electricity services to all consumers, particularly the vulnerable and those affected by specific circumstances.

في إطار التطوير والإصلاحات التي يشهدها قطاع الكهرباء، بإشراف وزارة الطاقة، أطلقت الهيئة السعودية لتنظيم الكهرباء حملة تستهدف رفع مستوى الوعي لدى المستهلكين بحقوقهم وواجباتهم المتعلقة بالخدمة الكهربائية، وذلك بعد تحديث دليل تقديم الخدمة الكهربائية.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن من أبرز حقوق المستهلك، لدى مقدم الخدمة الكهربائية، الحصول على خدمة كهربائية موثوق بها، وفاتورة شهرية توضح تفاصيل الاستهلاك، إضافة إلى عدم فصل الخدمة، لعدم السداد، في الحالات والأوقات التي يحظر فيها النظام ذلك؛ مثل فترات الاختبارات الدراسية لمدارس التعليم العام، وخلال شهر رمضان المبارك. للتعرف على حقوقهم لدى مقدم الخدمة الكهربائية، وواجباتهم تجاهه، تؤكد الهيئة حرصها على تحقيق أعلى معايير العدالة، وحماية حقوق المستهلكين، وضمان جودة الخدمة المقدمة لهم.

سجلت المملكة العربية السعودية تصنيفا عالميا مرتفعا في مؤشر التنمية البشرية لعام 2026، حيث سجلت معدل 0.900 من 1، حيث يتم حساب مؤشر... رقابة صارمة وتحقق إلكتروني لبلاغات الراصد المعتمد الكيدية. كما تحقق، عمليات أمنية خلال الـ 25 يوما الماضية، عن القبض على 22 شخصًا تورطوا في جرائم نصب واحتيال مرتبطة. وأعلنت الهيئة العامة للطرق عن إصدار أكثر من 6 آلاف تصريح لتنظيم الأعمال على شبكة الطرق خلال شهر أبريل الماضي، وذلك في إطار جهودها..





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Hepba Al-Matla Saudi Authority Electricity Services Madar

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